X In Brazil: Elon Musk Continues His Tirade Against South American Nation After His Platform's Ban

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X was banned in the Latin American nation of Brazil by the country's Supreme court. This harsh step was taken by the nation's biggest court after the American billionaire refused to comply with the country's laws.

There are more than 22 million X users in Brazil.

'Dont Invest In Brazil'

Before this debacle, as though a harbinger for the worst, the platform has shut its physical offices in the country, due to apparent security concerns.

Ever since the ban, Elon Musk has been on a rampage against the South American nation's establishment. Musk even fervently cautioned investors from investing in the country, which is the largest economy in the whole of Latin America.

In a post on Sunday (IST), Musk said, "Investing in Brazil under their current administration is insane. When there is new leadership, that will hopefully change."

'Stop Aids To Brazil'

In another subsequent post, almost immediately after the previous one, he even espoused the idea of stopping 'foreign aid' to the Lula Da Silva-led country. In the post, he said, "Absolutely. In addition, there will be reciprocal confiscation of assets of those who support the current regime in Brazil to pay for their illegal actions."

In another post, which he pinned to his profile, he once again took on Brail's minister for the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes. It is to be noted, that even in the past, Musk has resorted to deriding Morales.

In the recent post, Musk called Morales a 'fake judge'. In this post, Musk is seen making some grave allegations without necessarily providing any proof.

In this post, he is quoted saying, "There is growing evidence that fake judge @Alexandre engaged in serious, repeated & deliberate election interference in Brazil’s last presidential election."

He further goes on to add, "Under Brazilian law, that would mean up to 20 years in prison. And, I’m sorry to say that it appears that some former Twitter employees were complicit in helping him do so."

While having no evidence of his own, Musk asked others for the same, and said, "Anyone with examples or evidence to this effect, please reply to this post."

Musk's next plan of action is yet to expressed in detail. Nevertheless, he is expected to continue his attack on the Brazilian government for some time to come.