 'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space

'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space

The two are currently lodged at the International Space Station. It should be noted that this expedition was supposed to be an 8-day-long mission, but now could be longer than 8 months.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk | AFP

American aviation giant Boeing's space mission involving its Starliner spacecraft appears to have slipped further into the quagmire of controversies, as it recently announced that the mission's two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, will return to earth only in 2025.

Read Also
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
article-image

'Nasa Blocked Us'

The two are currently lodged at the International Space Station. It should be noted that this expedition was supposed to be an 8-day-long mission, but now could be longer than 8 months.

Amidst this development, SpaceX boss Elon Musk has made a major allegation against the US space agency NASA.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Shivani Kumari Buys Swanky New Maruti Suzuki Car Worth ₹13 Lakh (PHOTOS)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Shivani Kumari Buys Swanky New Maruti Suzuki Car Worth ₹13 Lakh (PHOTOS)
'Drugs Kar Ke Mast Hai': Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig At Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Says It Must Be 'Criticised'
'Drugs Kar Ke Mast Hai': Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig At Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Says It Must Be 'Criticised'
Video: Manu Bhaker Given Grand Felicitation In Her Hometown Of Jhajjar After Her Paris 2024 Olympics Achievements
Video: Manu Bhaker Given Grand Felicitation In Her Hometown Of Jhajjar After Her Paris 2024 Olympics Achievements
'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space
'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space
Read Also
Elon Musk's X Closes Operations In Brazil After 'Threat' From Minister Alexandre de Moraes
article-image

While reacting/replying to a critical post on the Boeing mission, Musk alleged, "Hardly anyone knows that there was a massive effort to block SpaceX from providing astronaut transport for NASA".

The original post read, "Boeing was paid billions more than SpaceX to be seven years late on a mission it could not complete . . . And will now be rescued from total disaster by SpaceX

Never forget, many bureaucrats wanted to sole source all of this to Boeing."

Read Also
Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore To Return To Earth In February 2025, Says NASA
article-image

Musk Vs NASA

Elon Musk's SpaceX is arguably one of the biggest private entities in space exploration sector globally. It is in competition with Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and now Boeing.

SpaceX has been pushing for its expansion in the sector. The company is credited with having launched the most powerful rocket, in the form of the Falcon Heavy.

Read Also
FreePavel: Elon Musk Demands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Release From Custody After Arrest In France
article-image

Nasa took to X to share more details about the development. In a post, Nasa corroborated the news and said, "After extensive review by experts across the agency, NASA's @BoeingSpace Crew Flight Test will return with an uncrewed #Starliner. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are scheduled to return to Earth next spring aboard."

Boeing Space also released a statement on the matter. The mission began when Boeing launched its Starliner spacecraft into orbit on June 5.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space

'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space

Where Is ₹?: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Questions Lack Of Rupee Symbol On Electronic Products In India...

Where Is ₹?: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Questions Lack Of Rupee Symbol On Electronic Products In India...

FreePavel: Elon Musk Demands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Release From Custody After Arrest In France

FreePavel: Elon Musk Demands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Release From Custody After Arrest In France

Unified Pension Scheme: X User Asks Why Private Sector Does Not Have Such Scheme; Netizens React

Unified Pension Scheme: X User Asks Why Private Sector Does Not Have Such Scheme; Netizens React

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In France Over 'Offences' Related To Messaging App

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In France Over 'Offences' Related To Messaging App