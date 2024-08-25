'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space

American aviation giant Boeing's space mission involving its Starliner spacecraft appears to have slipped further into the quagmire of controversies, as it recently announced that the mission's two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, will return to earth only in 2025.
'Nasa Blocked Us'
The two are currently lodged at the International Space Station. It should be noted that this expedition was supposed to be an 8-day-long mission, but now could be longer than 8 months.
Amidst this development, SpaceX boss Elon Musk has made a major allegation against the US space agency NASA.
While reacting/replying to a critical post on the Boeing mission, Musk alleged, "Hardly anyone knows that there was a massive effort to block SpaceX from providing astronaut transport for NASA".
The original post read, "Boeing was paid billions more than SpaceX to be seven years late on a mission it could not complete . . . And will now be rescued from total disaster by SpaceX
Never forget, many bureaucrats wanted to sole source all of this to Boeing."
Musk Vs NASA
Elon Musk's SpaceX is arguably one of the biggest private entities in space exploration sector globally. It is in competition with Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and now Boeing.
SpaceX has been pushing for its expansion in the sector. The company is credited with having launched the most powerful rocket, in the form of the Falcon Heavy.
Nasa took to X to share more details about the development. In a post, Nasa corroborated the news and said, "After extensive review by experts across the agency, NASA's @BoeingSpace Crew Flight Test will return with an uncrewed #Starliner. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are scheduled to return to Earth next spring aboard."
Boeing Space also released a statement on the matter. The mission began when Boeing launched its Starliner spacecraft into orbit on June 5.