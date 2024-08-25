FreePavel: Elon Musk Demands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Release From Custody After Arrest In France

Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

The tech and business world woke up to reports of the arrest of Telegram boss Pavel Durov by authorities in France. The Russian-born Emirati executive was arrested for certain violations connected to the messaging platform.

Musk Goes On A Rampage

The news has elicited reactions and responses from various corners. One of the biggest talking heads of the modern-day tech and business world, Elon Musk, also reacted to this matter.

Musk took to the platform that he owns to express his thoughts on the matter. In the bargain, the Tesla boss posted a series of posts. In one of the posts, Musk shared a shot clipping of Durov's interview with American right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson, with the hashtag FreePavel.

In this video, the Telegram CEO is seen lauding Musk and X (then Twitter) for "innovations".

Earlier, Musk had shared another post. In this post, quoting another post, disseminating information of his arrest, Musk said, "POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme".

Later on, Musk also shared another post, this time seemingly taking a didg at the French and one of their fundamental principles of liberty.

Durov's Telegram

According to some reports, Pavel Durov is allegedly facing charges of terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and child abuse content on Telegram.

Telegram is one of the best-known programmes in the world. It is reported to be more prevalent in the former USSR or Soviet countries, particularly Russia, where Durov was born.

Durov founded Telegram in 2013 but he had to leave Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with Putin's Kremlin directives to shut down opposition communities on his social media network, VKontakte, which he later sold.