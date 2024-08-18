 Elon Musk's X Closes Operations In Brazil After 'Threat' From Minister Alexandre de Moraes
Elon Musk's X Closes Operations In Brazil After 'Threat' From Minister Alexandre de Moraes

Addressing the tussle with Brazil's Minister of Supreme Federal Court, Alexandre de Moraes, the platform said, Last night, Alexandre de Moraes threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders. He did so in a secret order, which we share here to expose his actions."

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
X, formerly Twitter has delved further into the terrain of insurmountable uncertainties as the social media platform has decided to shut down its operations in Brazil due to security reasons.

On August 17, the American billionaire Elon Musk-led platform's official Global Government Affairs Handle posted on the matter.

The statement further went on to add, "Despite our numerous appeals to the Supreme Court not being heard, the Brazilian public not being informed about these orders and our Brazilian staff having no responsibility or control over whether content is blocked on our platform, Moraes has chosen to threaten our staff in Brazil rather than respect the law or due process."

As a result of this development the platform, in order to protect safety of its employees in the South American country, has decided to close its operations.

However, the post also said that the application and its services will continue to be available to the people in the country.

Furthermore, the platform also accused the action from the government and the Brazilian minister as something that is 'incompatible with democracy'.

This post was reposted by the company's owner, Elon Musk. Apart from that, Musk also indulged in his usual incendiary rhetoric. He also issued a statement on the matter, and said, "No question that Moraes needs to leave. Having a “justice” who repeatedly and egregiously violates the law is no justice at all."

Musk has long tried to position himself as the beacon light of free speech and freedom of expression, but many observers have often raised questions over the validity of this claim or supposition. Musk and his platform's stance, according to many, has largely been selective and therefore inconsistent.

