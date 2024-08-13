Donald Trump-Elon Musk Interview: X Faces A DDoS Attack; Know All About It

Elon Musk - Donald Trump |

In a highly anticipated X conversation that was postponed due to technical difficulties, Donald Trump told Elon Musk that 'illegal immigration saved my life.'

Shortly after the planned start time of 8 p.m. Eastern Time (1 a.m. UK time), the website indicated that the page was 'not available' for certain users, although over 115,000 people seemed to have joined successfully.



'There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X,' tweeted Musk after that. 'Attempting to shut it down.'

Musk on DDoS attack

He stated, "We tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today," in a different post.

Musk continued, in a separate X post, "We will post the unedited audio immediately after 8:30 ET and proceed with the less than anticipated number of concurrent listeners after that."

What is a DDoS attack?

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack aims to overload an application's resources by interfering with network services and attacking servers and websites. Attackers flood a website with erroneous traffic, which impairs the website's functionality.

Businesses in the gaming, e-commerce, and telecom industries are particularly vulnerable to these cyberattacks. Attacks have the potential to jeopardise a company's sales, reputation, and online security.

Ban on Trump's x account

For the first time in a year, Trump made a return to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday with a series of posts. This revived an account that had been his primary means of communication during his four years in the White House and in prior campaigns, including the attack on the US Capitol by his followers on January 6, 2021.

Trump's access to his account, @realDonaldTrump, was restored a month after Musk took over X, despite the platform's previous owners banning him following the Jan. 6 attack due to concerns he would incite violence.



