 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Files Papers For ₹950 Crore Rights Issue To Fund Business Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUtkarsh Small Finance Bank Files Papers For ₹950 Crore Rights Issue To Fund Business Growth

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Files Papers For ₹950 Crore Rights Issue To Fund Business Growth

Rights issues allow existing shareholders to subscribe to new equity shares, typically at a discount to the prevailing market price, in proportion to their current holdings.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Thursday said it has filed papers for a Rs 950 crore rights issue to fund its business growth. "We have filed the relevant applications with stock exchanges seeking their comments on the Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) and/or in-principle listing approval for the captioned Rights Issue at the earliest," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank received board approval to raise up to Rs 950 crore via a rights issue from its board of directors on Wednesday."The Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held on October 1, 2025, has considered and approved the issuance of equity shares of the bank for an amount not exceeding Rs 950 crore by way of a rights issue," it said.

Rights issues allow existing shareholders to subscribe to new equity shares, typically at a discount to the prevailing market price, in proportion to their current holdings. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
UP News: Grand Yagyopaveet Sanskar Conducted For 21 Students At Kapishwar Vedic Gurukul On Vijaya Dashami
UP News: Grand Yagyopaveet Sanskar Conducted For 21 Students At Kapishwar Vedic Gurukul On Vijaya Dashami
UP Panchayat Elections 2026: OBC Reservation Commission Delay May Postpone Polls
UP Panchayat Elections 2026: OBC Reservation Commission Delay May Postpone Polls
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Exporters Secure ₹650 Crore Orders At UP International Trade Show
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Exporters Secure ₹650 Crore Orders At UP International Trade Show
Canada: Screening Of Indian Films, Including 'Kantara Chapter 1', Halted At Theatre In Ontario After Arson & Shooting Attack Within Week; VIDEO
Canada: Screening Of Indian Films, Including 'Kantara Chapter 1', Halted At Theatre In Ontario After Arson & Shooting Attack Within Week; VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPO: Pharmaceutical Company Rubicon Research Set To Raise ₹1,377.50 Crore, Will Open For...

IPO: Pharmaceutical Company Rubicon Research Set To Raise ₹1,377.50 Crore, Will Open For...

IPO Alert: WeWork India Launches ₹3,000 Cr Offer, Anchor Investors Pump In ₹1,348 Cr

IPO Alert: WeWork India Launches ₹3,000 Cr Offer, Anchor Investors Pump In ₹1,348 Cr

Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments

Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments

Notebook Prices Rise Despite Zero GST; Insurance Policyholders Not Getting Full GST Benefit

Notebook Prices Rise Despite Zero GST; Insurance Policyholders Not Getting Full GST Benefit

National Consumer Helpline Receives GST-Related Complaints About Milk Pricing, Electronic Goods, LPG...

National Consumer Helpline Receives GST-Related Complaints About Milk Pricing, Electronic Goods, LPG...