SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React

Elon Musk - Donald Trump |

Former American president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hinted at a potential cabinet member during a campaign stop. Trump mentioned that if Elon Musk were to run for president in November, he would consider offering him a position in his cabinet.

Since the announcement, social media posts related to it have been making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter.

Tesla's CEO responded to one of these shares in a distinctive manner. The CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, reshared the article along with a brief but insightful quotation and wrote, "Ideal name."



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Tesla chief shared the post, saying, 'I am willing to serve' after Donald Trump offered him a seat in the US cabinet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user on x (formerly Twitter): @SachinAligarh01, wrote make efficiency great again.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Donald Trump says he would offer Elon Musk a cabinet or advisory role if elected President," reads an article on the X page. The response from an X user going by the handle "Sir Doge of the Coin" was, "Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE)"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another x user, @TraderKMcmahon, replied to elon musk on being offered cabinet position @elonmusk Broke the internet again during the DNC on X saying he would accept a position on Trumps board, as the head of the Department Of Government Efficacy! $DOGE lol I love it!

Elon Musk and Donald Trump stirred up turmoil a few days ago when the tech billionaire spoke with the politician on his platform X. Trump complimented Musk for his anti-union views during their talk.

After a DDOS attack, a sort of cyberattack, the chat line experienced a delay of approximately 40 minutes and continued for approximately two hours. They discussed the former president's assassination attempt, among other things.

