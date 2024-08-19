 'Lut Gaye Hum OLA Lekar Ke': Customer Holds Funeral Of His OLA Electric Scooter, Sings Sad Song Outside Showroom Over Poor After-Sales Service; Hilarious VIDEO Surfaces
Customer Takes Out Funeral Of His OLA Electric Scooter On Cart, Sings Sad Song Outside Showroom Over Poor After-Sales Service | X

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a man created a high-voltage drama outside OLA electric scooter showroom. The man also took his OLA electric scooter on a cart to the showroom and expressed his distress over buying the scooter. A video of the customer singing a sad song on mic outside the showroom has hit the internet and has gone viral on social media.

The customer's bizarre act attracted a crowd outside the showroom, the people stopped at the spot to witness the hilarious incident. They were seen enjoying the customer's plight while listening to his parody song. The exact location where the incident occurred is not confirmed yet and FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. The video hit the internet on Monday (August 19) and has since gone viral on social media.

Sings Hilarious 'Sad' Song

The video shows that the man who has been identified as Sagar Singh brought his red OLA scooter on a cart depicting a funeral and it seemed like he took the bike to the showroom to perform it's last rites. The man parked the cart loaded with the electric scooter started singing a parody of a 'sad' song from Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He sang "Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se Aah Nikalti Rahi, Mujhko Saza Di OLA Ne Aisa Kya Gunaah Kiya Jo Lut Gaye Haa Lut Gaye Jo Lut Gaye Hum OLA Lekar ke."

Crowd Gathered On The Spot

The people started gathering on the spot for witnessing the incident and listening the hilarious song. There are reports that the customer was unhappy with the performance of the electric scooter and was also not satisfied with the after sales service of the company. He had to bring the scooter to the workshop for some or the other work on a regular basis.

Incidents Involving Electric Scooters

There have been numerous incidents in which electric scooters caught fire on its own or burnt by their owners in the middle of the road. There have been also incidents in which the batteries of these electric scooters exploded resulting in injuries and deaths of various individuals. The performance of electric scooters in India have garnered mixed reactions by the customers. Many customers are satisfied with the product, however, few are unsatisfied and express their anger in various ways.

The video was shared on social media and the user said, "Sagar Singh bought an OLA Electric Scooter. The scooter had some issue or the other every day, and OLA didn’t provide any after-sales service. So, Sagar loaded the scooter onto a trolley and protested by singing in front of the scooter showroom."

