 'Give Him ₹1 Crore Reward': Netizens React To Video Of Man 'Surfing' With Ola Electric Scooter (VIDEO)
G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
The internet is filled with amusing videos of human beings doing activities that are not necessarily important but find a place in the memory of people for their abstruse nature. One such video has now surfaced online, in which a man is seen 'surfing'.

Now, that may not exactly sound like a strange or bizarre activity, but the detail, as they say, lies in the detail.

In this video, the man can be seen riding his bike or electric scooter in the sea. The man can be seen taking the electric scooter, which is said to be an Ola Electric scooter, into the sea near a beach.

In this video, he can be seen 'riding' the bike in the water when the vehicle is partially submerged in the saline water.

He can further be seen drowning the whole scooter in the water as the tides submerged him. All this while, the vehicle surprisingly appears to be functional, as the headlight continues to emanate light.

After 'dipping' the scooter for a brief period, the rider is seen hailing from the tides to the shores of the beach with ease. He later even rides the scooter seamlessly on the beach sand without any niggles, as the vehicle continues to run despite the atrocity inflicted upon it by the rider.

This X user who posted the video said, "OLA company should give this guy 1 crore rupees as a reward... Ola Scooty cannot have a better ad than this."

X users reacted to this post and the video with some hilarious comments.

With one user pointing out the strange dichotomy of the rider wearing a helmet for 'safety', while carrying out an arguably less safe endeavour.

Another X user joked about the general trope of Google Maps malfuctioning and suggesting the wrong direction, sometimes even suggesting to take routes that do not exist to start with.

Ola Scooters or Ola Electric, was started in 2017 by Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

