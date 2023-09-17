 Brazil: 14 Including 2 Crew Members Dead After Passenger Plane Crashes In Amazon Rainforest; Visuals Surface
Brazil: 14 Including 2 Crew Members Dead After Passenger Plane Crashes In Amazon Rainforest; Visuals Surface

The 12 passengers onboard were Brazilian tourists on their way to fish.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 07:53 AM IST
article-image
Brazil: A small passenger plane crashed in Brazil's Amazon rainforest Saturday, killing all 14 people on board, Amazonas state Governor Wilson Lima announced.

"I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday," Lima said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Embraer PT-SOG aircraft had taken off from Manaus, the Amazonas state capital and the biggest city in the Amazon, and was attempting to land in heavy rain when it crashed, local media reported.

The passengers were Brazilian tourists on their way to fish, the reports said.

Video footage posted on social media platform X showed the plane lying on a muddy dirt track with the front part of the aircraft in green foliage. A dozen people are seen standing nearby the crash site including local police.

The Brazilian air force sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence that could be used for the investigation into the crash, an Air Force statement said.

article-image

