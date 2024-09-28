 Bizarre Video! Sewage Pipe Burst In China Creates 33-Foot 'Poop Volcano' Drenching Cars, Pedestrians
A newly installed sewage pipeline in China’s Nanning erupted on September 24 sending a ‘volcano’ of human waste 33 feet into the air.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
@BeeLady__

In a bizarre incident, a newly installed sewage pipeline in China’s Nanning erupted on September 24 sending a ‘volcano’ of human waste 33 feet into the air. 

The dramatic incident, which was caught on camera, resulted in cars, pedestrians, and motorcyclists being drenched in human waste.

As per reports, the sewage explosion occurred during a pressure test of the septic tank pipeline, which was conducted by qualified engineers as part of the pipeline installation process. 

According to a report by The Sun, the force of the burst led to a massive fountain of orange-colored human waste being launched into the air. 

The footage captured from the dashcam of a vehicle shows the explosion almost shattering a car's windshield as the sewage rained down onto the road.

In addition to the footage from the dashcam, another video shot from a different angle showed the true extent of the explosion, with the sewage fountain reaching impressive heights, akin to a geyser. 

Roads were quickly flooded with the waste, leaving motorists and pedestrians struggling to navigate through the aftermath of the stinky blast.

None injured in the incident

Fortunately, no one was reported injured in the incident. However, many vehicles did sustain damage from the explosion, and the affected drivers voiced their frustrations about the lingering smell and the clean-up required. 

The force of the blast not only drenched several vehicles but also created a considerable mess on the road, forcing people to deal with the aftermath for hours.

Local news outlet ET Today reported that the Nanning Municipal Emergency Management Bureau confirmed that the sewage eruption resulted from a burst in the septic tank pipeline.

However, authorities clarified that the burst was not caused by accidental damage during road construction, as initially speculated. Instead, the explosion occurred during a scheduled pressure test conducted by engineers.

