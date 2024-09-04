Chilling Video: 2 Passengers Lock Toddler Inside Flight Toilet For Crying Too Much, Netizens Divided Over Incident From China

2 Passengers Lock Toddler Inside Flight Toilet For Crying On Board |

Toddlers often end up crying out loud during an air travel, mainly due to the air pressure difference that results while flying several feet above the sea level. While adults too witness some discomfort in their ears and might feel uneasy or nausea, young children express it out loud by crying loudly, and leaving others passengers on board concerned as well as disturbed. There have been several instance till date where people have conveyed their frustration over a noisy flight due to kids crying there. In a similar case, a toddler was spotted crying on board during a flight from Guizhou in southwest China to Shanghai. In result of her action, two passengers locked her up in the plane toilet.

Warning: Disturbing visuals.

2 passengers lock up toddler inside toilet to stop her from crying

In a video recorded inside a plane lavatory, two women were seen locking up a toddler who cried out loud on an air travel. The female passengers reportedly took permission from the little one's grandmother to take her into the toilet and lock her there until she slows down and stops crying.

The two passengers were so annoyed by the girl's cry on board that they stood up and locked her inside the washroom. They didn't leave the girl locked up in the private space alone, but they too sat there asking her to calm down and control her tears to go back to the seats. In the footage that has surfaced online showing the incident that took place with the toddler, it is seen that the passenger duo repeatedly ask the girl to stop crying.

Why was the toddler crying?

The video was uploaded on a Chinese social media platform and the translated conversation said, "You can go out if you spot crying. Do you hear me? Auntie will take you to your grandma after you stop crying...You can't go out if you want to cry." It is believed that the child either broke into tears due to the air tension created on the transport or due to her mobile phone not catching signal. Referring to the second case, one of the women was heard saying, "You understand..y. you can't play with your cell phone on a plane because when flying there's no signal...Nobody is looking at their phones. If you use your phone, it will break the rules of the plane. Stop crying."

Internet divided over incident

A couple of people reacted to the incident and the video and supported the act done by the two females where they took the crying child away from the seating area to avoid creating an inconvenience to passengers. "Give that woman a bl**dy medal," X users wrote while suggesting how annoying it is to tolerate a toddler constantly crying on board and disturbing others. On the other hand, a lot of people found the behaviour of the two passengers who locked a little one inside the plane toilet "horrifying."