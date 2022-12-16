Bhutan celebrates its 115th national day tomorrow

Bhutan's national flag | Web

Neighbouring Bhutan will be celebrating its 118th national day. Bhutan national day is celebrated to commemorate the Coronation of the first king of Bhutan, Druk Gyalpo Ugyen Wangchuck, on December 17, 1907. The Druk Gyalpo is the official title of the head of state of Bhutan, meaning Dragon King in Dzongkha. This is a reason his statue is carried during processions on every holiday.

All government offices and agencies will remain closed tomorrow on the occasion of the national day. Bhutan’s most significant national holiday is widely celebrated throughout the country.

The Changlimithang Stadium in Bhutan's capital Thimphu is already getting prepared for December 17, as has been done in previous years.

Significance of Bhutan National Day

The Tibetan and the British empire, during the late 19th century, had difference of opinion on how Bhutan should be governed. This sparked a war between Tibet and the British empire.

During this war, regional leaders in Bhutan began struggling with one another for power. That was when Ugyen Wangchuck, the Ponlop of Tongsa in central Bhutan, emerged as a leader and united the country. He built a better relationship with British India.

Religious leaders and government officials in Bhutan, once Wangchuck became a dominant leader, held a meeting and decided to abolish the 300-year-old dual system of the previous government style of governance and establish a new one. They eventually settled for monarchy and chose Ugyen Wangchuck as their king.

The coronation of the first king Druk Gyalpo Ugyen Wangchuck was witnessed on December 17, 1907. This established the Wangchuk dynasty in the region, which is still ruling in Bhutan.