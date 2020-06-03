Belt and Road construction forges ahead despite COVID-19 challenges

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted life and production all around the world, the construction of the Belt and Road projects continues with protective measures in Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Experts believe that at this special period the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which focuses on infrastructure projects and trade exchanges, can facilitate the restoration of the national economies of many countries in the world.

"I have driven trains traveling around China, but this is the first time I drive a train abroad," said 31-year-old Chinese train driver Chen Jian in an engineering train loaded with track ballast heading toward a construction site on the outskirts of Vientiane, the Lao capital.

Chen, who operates locomotives on the China-Laos Railway under construction, is one of the many Chinese workers overcoming difficulties and working there around the clock amid the COVID-19 pandemic.