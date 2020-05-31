Anti-China app rises to fame on Google Play Store as India-China tensions escalate

As tensions between India and China escalate, a certain application 'Remove China Apps' on Android which claims to remove all 'Chinese applications' from your device has become popular among users.

Developed by a Jaipur-based startup OneTouchAppLabs, it detects Chinese apps and provides a simple UI to the user for removal of those apps.

Available on Google Play Store for free, Remove China Apps has been downloaded over one million times in less than two weeks since its launch on May 17.

"This application is being developed for educational purposes only to identify the country of origin of a certain application(s), we do not promote or force people to uninstall any of the application(s)," read the description of the app.

"Detecting the country of origin is based on the market research but we do not guarantee for any correct/wrong information, so users should act only at their own will.

"Our application detects and shows the installed application name only. All trademarks and/or copyrights and/or patents are the property of their respective owners."