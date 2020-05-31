Anti-China app rises to fame on Google Play Store as India-China tensions escalate

As tensions between India and China escalate, a certain application 'Remove China Apps' on Android which claims to remove all 'Chinese applications' from your device has become popular among users.
Developed by a Jaipur-based startup OneTouchAppLabs, it detects Chinese apps and provides a simple UI to the user for removal of those apps.
Available on Google Play Store for free, Remove China Apps has been downloaded over one million times in less than two weeks since its launch on May 17.
"This application is being developed for educational purposes only to identify the country of origin of a certain application(s), we do not promote or force people to uninstall any of the application(s)," read the description of the app.
"Detecting the country of origin is based on the market research but we do not guarantee for any correct/wrong information, so users should act only at their own will.
"Our application detects and shows the installed application name only. All trademarks and/or copyrights and/or patents are the property of their respective owners."
Earlier this week, Sonam Wangchuk, the innovator who inspired '3 Idiots' character 'Phunsuk Wangdu' has urged Indians to boycott things 'Made in China' after Chinese show aggression at the border in Ladakh.
"Give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year," Wangchuk said.
Explaining the reasons behind giving up his Chinese-made phone, he said: "On one hand, our soldiers are fighting them and on the other hand, we buy Chinese hardware and use software like the TikTok app, we give them business worth crores so they can arm their soldiers to fight against us."
"What is your responsibility as a citizen, in this India-China border tension," he further questioned in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.
"I am getting rid of my phone, which is made in China, within one week and in one year, anything that is made in china, I will throw out of my life."
