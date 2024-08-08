Bangladesh Unrest: Ramkrishna Mission In Dhaka Appeals Indian Govt For Security Of Hindus | IANS

The Ramkrishna Mission in Dhaka wants the Indian government to "take care" of the security issue of the Hindus of Bangladesh. A senior monk of the Mission told the FPJ on Thursday on the conditional of anonymity that the Hindus are "very much concerned" about their safety. He said Hindus, their homes and shops are being "targeted widely". So far the Mission in Dhaka and its branches have not been attacked, but the fear is there all the same.

He said the situation is gradually coming under control, but the administration has not been active in the past three days since the police have gone on an "hartal". The police simply not present on duty at the police stations. The monk said "this country is certainly going to be the land of fundamentals with the far right in dominance."

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi newspaper "Daily Star" has reported a spate of violence, specifically targeting Hindu homes and places of worship across multiple districts. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad has compiled a list of at least 45 major incidents of attacks on Hindus and their properties across the country.

The newspaper reported that In Dhaka's Dhanmondi, the home of the band Joler Gaan's frontman Rahul Ananda was set on fire and burnt to the ground on Monday.

"As soon as they broke down the gate, they started ravaging the house, taking whatever they could find for themselves. They took everything -- from furniture and mirrors to valuables. After that, they torched the whole house along with Rahul da's musical instruments," a close family source of Rahul told The Daily Star.

Rahul and his family managed to flee to safety. "Later that same day, the Dhanuka Manasa Bari temple in Shariatpur was ransacked by an angry mob. They crushed the idols of Radha-Krishna and razed the temple to the ground. They also damaged all 16 CCTV cameras installed inside the temple premises.

Gobindo Chakrabarty, the temple committee's general secretary, said, "After attacking the temple, they surrounded our homes and were going to attack us. The army intervened and saved us."

Also on Monday, the Dinajpur Centre Cremation yard was vandalised, said Sunil Chakraborty, president of Dinajpur Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad. Besides, five temples, including a Kali temple, in the district's Parbatipur upazila were attacked.

The homes of some Hindu families came under attack in Chirirbandar upazila. Affected villagers informed the police but they did not take any action.

In Birampur upazila, the house of Dilip Kundu, a fertiliser and agrochemical trader, was attacked. He said the plan to attack was even announced on a loudspeaker to gather more people. They also attacked, vandalised and looted his shops.

Several Hindu families of Bochaganj upazila came under attack and arson, said Chakrabarty. In Patuakhali's Kuakata, a temple was attacked and set ablaze, and the homes of two members of the Hindu community were vandalised yesterday.

Around 5:00pm, around 20-25 people attacked the home of Ananta Mukherji and razed the Radha-Krishna temple adjacent to it. Less than an hour later, another group ransacked Kolapara municipal Mayor Bipul Haldar's house and set it on fire. They also burnt a private car of the mayor parked in front of the house.

In Barishal's Gouranadi upazila, miscreants vandalised and looted a clothing store owned by Bhola Saha on Monday night. Meanwhile, the head teacher of Mahilara Secondary School was assaulted in her home in Mahilara union. Attackers also set ablaze the house of Jibon Krishna Piplai, a prominent businessman in Barishal city, but residents came forward to extinguish the fire.

In the predominantly Hindu areas of the city's Katpatti, Chawkbazar and Bazar Road, miscreants were seen running around with sharp weapons, reported our correspondent. Arichul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said they could not get out of their station due to security concerns.