Bangladesh Unrest: House of Hindu Teacher Set On Fire In Sylhet As Violence Against Minorities Continues; Dramatic Video

House Of Hindu Teacher Set On Fire In Bangladesh (Screengrab) | X/@ArupGogoi15770

Dhaka: Atrocities against minorities continue to rise in Bangladesh after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. In another such incident, the house of a Hindu family was set on fire. The home reportedly belonged to a teacher in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet, Birendra Kumar Dey, reported News18. He is popularly known as Jhunu Sir.

The incident was caught on camera, and the video surfaced online. So far, there are no reports of any injuries due to the blaze. However, panic has spread among members of the Hindu community in the area.

In the viral video, members of the Hindu family were seen trying to escape as flames spread rapidly. The motive of the attack is still not clear and the accused is yet to be identified.

Here Is The Video:

Another Hindu home attacked in Bangladesh.



Islamists set fire to the house of Birendra Kumar Dey,

known as “Jhunu Sir”, a school teacher, in Sylhet’s

Gowainghat area.



Targeting minorities again.



Silence is not an option.#Bangladesh #U19WorldCup #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/X4hJ4x0sSw — Arup Gogoi (@ArupGogoi15770) January 16, 2026

Rise In Attack On Minorities In Bangladesh:

The incident took place three days after a Hindu man was hacked and stabbed to death by miscreants in Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni district. The body of 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Samir Das was recovered from a crop field in Jagatpur village of Bangladesh on January 12.

Citing family members and police, Bangladesh's Bengali newspaper Daily Manobkantha reported that Samir left home in his autorickshaw on Sunday evening.

Earlier this month, a Hindu businessman who was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and set on fire by a mob on New Year’s Eve succumbed to his injuries. Das reportedly ran a medicine and mobile banking business. He was attacked when he was returning home from his shop on December 31. To douse the flames, he jumped into a pond. Meanwhile, the attackers fled from the spot.

In December last year, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker in Mymensingh district, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges. Dipu was then hanged from a tree and set on fire. Meanwhile, days later, another Hindu youth, Amrit Mondal, was lynched in Rajbari district over an extortion allegation.

On December 28, several houses belonging to Hindus were also reportedly set on fire in Dumritala village in the Muslim-dominated Pirojpur district.