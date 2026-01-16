'Blind For Life…': 21-Year-Old Permanently Loses Vision After 'Less-Lethal' Round Fired By Federal Agent At California Protest Against ICE | VIDEO

21-year-old Kaden Rummler permanently loses vision in one eye during anti-ICE protest in California | X/@Brick_Suit

A clash broke out outside a federal building in Santa Ana during an anti-ICE protest against deportations and a recent agent-involved shooting, leaving a 21-year-old Kaden Rummler permanently blinded in one eye after being struck by a less-lethal projectile fired by a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent.

During the clash, the video clearly shows DHS agents pulling and dragging protesters, with some being restrained as chaos erupts outside the federal building. The video shows the ruckus unfolding amid claims that officers were being attacked, showing a tense and violent confrontation between law enforcement and demonstrators.

Activist Suffers Severe Facial and Skull Injuries

Kaden Rummler, 21, was hit in the face during the confrontation and sustained catastrophic injuries. Recounting the ordeal during a interview, Rummler described the extent of the damage doctors found during treatment.

“They pulled a piece of plastic the size of a nickel out of my eye. They said I had shards of metal, glass and plastic all throughout my eye, behind my eye, in my skull,” he said.

Doctors Call Survival a ‘Miracle’

Rummler said medical professionals told him the injuries were nearly fatal, revealing that shrapnel had come dangerously close to a vital artery.

“They also said I had a piece of shrapnel, metal, a few millimeters from my carotid artery. They said it was a miracle I survived because if it had gotten any closer and hit that, I would’ve died that night,” he said.

Permanent Blindness in Left Eye

Doctors later confirmed that Rummler has permanently lost vision in his left eye.

“From what I’ve heard the doctors say and everyone else, yes, I will be blind for the rest of my life,” he said.

In a written statement shared alongside his account, Rummler added:

“I will never see through my left eye again, not even light. I'm just glad I'm alive to tell my story.”

Six-Hour Surgery to Remove Shrapnel

According to news reports, Rummler underwent a six-hour surgery to remove plastic, glass and metal fragments from his face and skull. One piece of shrapnel narrowly missed his carotid artery. Doctors reportedly told him it was a “miracle” he survived the injuries.

DHS Claims Officers Faced Violent Crowd

Responding to the incident, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told The Times that law enforcement officers were attacked during the protest.

She said a “mob of 60 rioters threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at law enforcement officers outside of the federal building.”