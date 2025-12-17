 US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order

US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order

A US federal appeals court has rejected Indian national Karanpreet Singh’s challenge to a DHS administrative removal order, ruling that alleged procedural lapses caused no prejudice. Convicted of an aggravated felony, Singh was deemed conclusively removable, with the court dismissing claims related to legal aid, translation, destination country, and First Step Act credits.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order | File Pic (Representative Image)

Washington: A US federal appeals court has denied a petition by an Indian national challenging a final administrative removal order issued by the Department of Homeland Security, ruling that alleged procedural errors did not cause him any prejudice.

In a nonprecedential order issued on December 15, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit said petitioner Karanpreet Singh “has not demonstrated any prejudice arising from the alleged errors,” and therefore denied his request to vacate the removal order.

About The Case

Singh, a citizen of India and a permanent resident of Canada, entered the United States from Canada in November 2021 on a visitor visa. In April 2024, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and a federal district court sentenced him to 60 months in prison.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Climbs 201.23 Points To 84,881.09 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 64.8 To 25,924.90
Sensex Climbs 201.23 Points To 84,881.09 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 64.8 To 25,924.90
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 17, 2025: City Wakes Up To Winter Chill But Smog Pushes Air Quality Back Into Unhealthy Zone; AQI At 265
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 17, 2025: City Wakes Up To Winter Chill But Smog Pushes Air Quality Back Into Unhealthy Zone; AQI At 265
Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC Officials
Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC Officials
AUS vs ENG: Why Are Australian And England Players Wearing Black Armbands During 3rd Ashes Test? Reason Explained
AUS vs ENG: Why Are Australian And England Players Wearing Black Armbands During 3rd Ashes Test? Reason Explained
Read Also
Who Was Professor Nuno Loureiro? MIT Plasma Science & Fusion Centre Director Shot Dead In...
article-image

In December 2024, the Department of Homeland Security served Singh with a notice of intent to issue a final administrative removal order, charging him as removable based on his conviction for an aggravated felony.

Singh responded three days later, saying he wanted to be removed to Canada, arguing that his case should proceed before an immigration judge rather than through expedited administrative removal, and urging the government to issue a detainer rather than a final order so he could apply for earned time credits under the First Step Act.

Ten weeks later, the Department issued a final removal order directing that Singh be removed to “India and or Canada or to any alternate country prescribed” under immigration law.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Expands Travel Ban, Adds 20 Countries & Palestinian Authority To The List
article-image

Before the appeals court, Singh argued that the Department violated his procedural rights by failing to provide a list of free legal services, failing to translate the notice into Punjabi, failing to grant additional time to respond, and failing to order removal solely to his designated country. The court said that even if procedural errors occurred, Singh could not obtain relief without showing prejudice.

“Courts … do not set aside agencies’ decisions unless mistakes cause prejudice,” the panel said, adding that Singh did not dispute his aggravated felony conviction and was therefore “conclusively presumed to be subject to removal.”

The judges also rejected Singh’s claim that the order improperly ignored his request to be removed only to Canada, noting that the Department has not yet determined his country of removal and any alleged harm was “speculative.”

Read Also
'Hair Pulled, Arms Grabbed': Lawmakers End Up In Chaos As Mexico City Congress Debate Turns Violent;...
article-image

Finally, the court said Singh’s argument that the removal order deprived him of First Step Act time credits was “meritless,” as it did not relate to his removability.

Administrative removal allows US authorities to expedite the deportation of non-citizens convicted of aggravated felonies without a hearing before an immigration judge. Courts have consistently held that such individuals are barred from most forms of discretionary immigration relief.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses...

India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses...

US President Donald Trump Embraces 'Alcoholic's Personality' Remark, Defends Chief Of Staff Susie...

US President Donald Trump Embraces 'Alcoholic's Personality' Remark, Defends Chief Of Staff Susie...

US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order

US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order

Who Was Professor Nuno Loureiro? MIT Plasma Science & Fusion Centre Director Shot Dead In...

Who Was Professor Nuno Loureiro? MIT Plasma Science & Fusion Centre Director Shot Dead In...

US President Donald Trump Expands Travel Ban, Adds 20 Countries & Palestinian Authority To The List

US President Donald Trump Expands Travel Ban, Adds 20 Countries & Palestinian Authority To The List