Bangladesh Flood Crisis: 59 Lives Lost, Over 50 Lakh Affected Across 11 Districts As Waters Slowly Recede; Devastating Visuals Surface

Dhaka: Floodwaters have receded in most areas of the 11 affected districts, but the struggles of those impacted continue, as the disaster has left many homeless, The Daily Star reported.

At least 59 people died, and over 53 lakh people in 11 districts were affected by the flood.

Many people have been left without homes, and low-income families, especially farmers, have lost not only their houses but also their livelihoods due to the destruction of crops and ponds, as per The Daily Star.

Watch Deepika Sharma, Chief of Nutrition in @UNICEF 🇧🇩, from the ground in Noakhali, as she sheds light on the devastating impact of floods.



Now, more than ever, we must work together to deliver the life-saving support the flood-affected children and families urgently need. pic.twitter.com/xB1UqaKkDM — UNICEF Bangladesh (@UNICEFBD) September 1, 2024

Floods in #Bangladesh have forced thousands of families from their homes, inundating communities, and disrupting livelihoods.



In areas worst affected, @WFP_Bangladesh teams are delivering vital food assistance to families stranded in shelters, aiming to reach 300,000 people. pic.twitter.com/AXQlAlbT7U — World Food Programme (@WFP) August 28, 2024

Once again, devastating floods are putting children in Bangladesh at grave risk.



The time for #ClimateAction is now! pic.twitter.com/VwmzSa27bp — UNICEF Bangladesh (@UNICEFBD) August 31, 2024

How The Floods Have Impacted The Citizens Of Bangladesh?

"Floodwaters swept away my mud house. It's all I had in this world. Now, I have no place to live," said a devastated Nurun Begum, 65, of Mierpara village in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila.

"I've had to taken shelter on the front porch of one of my neighbour's house," she explained in a helpless voice.

"My house quickly went underwater after the embankment along the Manu river got breached on August 22. Even though the floodwater has receded, I cannot return home as my house has been damaged," Sujan Mia, an autorickshaw driver from the same village, said.

Further, Sujan disclosed that he was staying at one of his relative's houses.

Jamsed Ali, also a resident of the Mierpara area, said, "My vegetable garden, which was my sole income source, has been washed away. Now, how will my family survive?"

Moulvibazar District Relief & Rehabilitation Officer Mohammad Sadu Mia Speaks On The Impact Of Floods

According to Moulvibazar District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Mohammad Sadu Mia, around 8,786 houses have been damaged by the recent flood in the district.

"We have already sent a letter to higher authorities concerned seeking allocation to rehabilitate the flood victims," he said.

Cumilla has been similarly devastated by the floods.

"My house and all the furniture in it have been washed away. But I don't have the money to repair it," said MA Azim, a resident of Mohismara village under Burichang upazila.

While expressing his grief, he stated that he and his family took shelter at one of their relatives.

Burichang Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahida Akter said around 40,000 houses in this upazila have been damaged.

Details Revealed By A Govt Report

According to a government report yesterday, over seven lakh families are still marooned across the country, though flood situations are improving gradually.

Flooding has subsided entirely in several districts, including Chattogram, Feni, Khagrachari, Habiganj, Sylhet, Brahmanbaria, and Cox's Bazar, said the report of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

"Meanwhile the flood situation has improved in Moulvibazar, and the situation is gradually improving in Cumilla, Noakhali, and Lakshmipur," it said.

"Currently, 7,05,052 families are still marooned," added the report.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, in a bulletin yesterday, said the flood situation is likely to continue to improve across the country as most of the major rivers are in a falling trend.