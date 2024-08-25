 'Want To Donate My Prize Money': Mushfiqur Rahim Pledges To Help Bangladesh's Flood Victims After Historic Test Win Over Pakistan; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Want To Donate My Prize Money': Mushfiqur Rahim Pledges To Help Bangladesh's Flood Victims After Historic Test Win Over Pakistan; VIDEO

'Want To Donate My Prize Money': Mushfiqur Rahim Pledges To Help Bangladesh's Flood Victims After Historic Test Win Over Pakistan; VIDEO

The veteran cricketer feels the innings of 191 is one of his finest, given it has come in overseas conditions.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Mushfiqur Rahim. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has pledged to donate his prize money from winning the Player of the Match award against Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi to those affected by floods back home. The veteran cricketer feels the innings of 191 is one of his finest, given it has come in overseas conditions where Bangladesh have struggled.

The 37-year-old started day 4 on 55 and ground down Pakistan's bowlers to lift Bangladesh ahead of the hosts' total of 448. The 196-run stand between Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz eventually propelled the tourists to 565, thereby giving them a 117-run lead.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahim, who cracked 191 off 341 deliveries, Rahim credited their preparation over the last two months and thanked the coaching staff for the same. The veteran elaborated:

"This is one of my finest (knocks) so far, because we haven't done that well overseas. All the players prepared well in Pakistan and back home as well. Before the Test series, there was a two and a half months gap. All the players and management were there, the other white-ball players were playing in the World Cup. I'm thankful to the coaching staff and management."

FPJ Shorts
'Want To Donate My Prize Money': Mushfiqur Rahim Pledges To Help Bangladesh's Flood Victims After Historic Test Win Over Pakistan; VIDEO
'Want To Donate My Prize Money': Mushfiqur Rahim Pledges To Help Bangladesh's Flood Victims After Historic Test Win Over Pakistan; VIDEO
Ayush NEET UG 2024 Counselling Dates Announced: Registrations Start August 28
Ayush NEET UG 2024 Counselling Dates Announced: Registrations Start August 28
60-65% Of India's Household Gold Loans Market Untapped: Jefferies
60-65% Of India's Household Gold Loans Market Untapped: Jefferies
'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2
'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2

"When I meet all these guys, it's a luxury for him (Shanto) and I try to give my best. Doing well for my country inspires me. I want to make an announcement, want to donate my prize money as there's been flood back in Bangladesh."

Pakistan suffer their first ten-wicket loss on home soil:

Pakistan were slightly under pressure ahead of day 5 as they were 23/1 in 10 overs and trailed Bangladesh by 94 more runs. Captain Shan Masood was the first one to go on the final day and Babar Azam soon followed suit for 22 despite getting a reprieve when on 0. With Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman also falling without troubling the scores, the hosts went to lunch six down.

Shaheen Shah Afridi perished almost immediately after lunch, while Naseem Shah could not make that huge an impact either despite carrying the reputation for dishing out some lusty blows. Mohammad Rizwan and Khurram Shahzad resisted, but it didn't last that long as Mehidy Hasan Miraz breached the former's defences for 51. Mehidy Hasan also finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 11.5-2-21-4.

Zakir Hasan hit the winning runs for the tourists to send the fans at the venue into delirium.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Want To Donate My Prize Money': Mushfiqur Rahim Pledges To Help Bangladesh's Flood Victims After...

'Want To Donate My Prize Money': Mushfiqur Rahim Pledges To Help Bangladesh's Flood Victims After...

'Lifetime Ban From Test Matches Needed': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Create History...

'Lifetime Ban From Test Matches Needed': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Create History...

'Posing With Mr 360': Manu Bhaker Meets Suryakumar Yadav, Pic Goes Viral

'Posing With Mr 360': Manu Bhaker Meets Suryakumar Yadav, Pic Goes Viral

Video: Shakib Al Hasan Throws Ball To Wicket Keeper In Anger As Mohammad Rizwan Backs Away In PAK vs...

Video: Shakib Al Hasan Throws Ball To Wicket Keeper In Anger As Mohammad Rizwan Backs Away In PAK vs...

Video: Manu Bhaker Given Grand Felicitation In Her Hometown Of Jhajjar After Her Paris 2024 Olympics...

Video: Manu Bhaker Given Grand Felicitation In Her Hometown Of Jhajjar After Her Paris 2024 Olympics...