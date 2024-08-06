Bangladesh Crisis: Man Urinates On Head Of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Statue In Dhaka, Disgusting Video Surfaces

The Bangladesh unrest has thrown some weird videos and pictures from the country as protesters went on a rampage on Monday after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister and left the country fearing for her safety as the quota protests turned violent once again. Ever since Hasina left, protesters have been seen indulging in looting incidents in Dhaka and other acts of anarchy. One such video surfaced on social media which showed a protester urinating on the statue of former Bangladesh president and its founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This is at least the second such instance when a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, considered a founding father of Bangladesh and given the title of 'Bangabandhu', has come under attack by the protesters.

The video showed a protester who climbed atop the statue urinating sitting on the statue's head. Meanwhile, another protester is seen raising slogans and a few other try to climb up the statue as a large crowd watches everything silently, perhaps even tacitly supporting the protesters.

Guy urinates on the head of a Sheikh Mujibur Rahman statue in Dhaka. The urine likely splashed down on the crowds below. Is there a better metaphor than this? pic.twitter.com/wnaT4WZsC4 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 6, 2024

Moments after Sheikh Hasina fleeing from the country became public knowledge, protesters stormed into the official residence of Bangladesh Prime Minister and looted whatever they could find there. The Bangladesh parliament was also taken over by the protesters who caused panic and chaos in the parliament by igniting smoke cannons.

Where Is Sheikh Hasina?

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina continues to be at the Hindon airbase near Delhi in India. After initial suspense, it became clear that Sheikh Hasina flew down to the Hindon airbase after taking urgent permission from authorities in India. Reports claimed that Hasina is awaiting UK's nod for giving asylum to the former Bangladesh PM. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar briefed the Parliament about Sheikh Hasina and the situation in Bangladesh.