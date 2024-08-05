Bangladesh: Viral Videos Show Protesters Lying On Sofa, Swimming In Lake, Eating & Looting From Sheikh Hasina's Official Residence

Dhaka, August 5: Amid the turmoil in Bangladesh which resulted in Sheikh Hasina resigning from the post of Prime Minister and fleeing the country following weeks of protests which turned violent, videos surfaced on social media showing protesters who barged into the official residence of Hasina feasting on the food inside the house.

The videos of looting and protesters swimming inside the PM residence in Dhaka circulated on social media platform X.

Scenes inside Prime Minister's Residence (Ganabhaban):



- Protesters are looting

- Eating & drinking

- Laying at Sheikh Hasina's bedroom

- Swimming at PM office pic.twitter.com/k19AXECSpR — BALA (@erbmjha) August 5, 2024

Another video showed choas inside the official residence of Prime Minister in Bangladesh immediately after the news that Sheikh Hasina would be flying out of the country.

Video showed protesters doing away with and taking whatever they could get their hands on in the Prime Minister's residence, including books and antique items.

Protesters steal sarees, utensils from Sheikh Hasina’s home in Dhaka pic.twitter.com/nhS2ep1gMD — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) August 5, 2024

Meanwhile, after weeks of facing protests over quota issue, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position amid talks and fear of army takeover. The country's Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman on Monday announced that an interim government will run Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Army Chief announced that political transition is underway and is said to have commented all "murders will be judged." He appealed the people of the country to trust the Army and requested for an immediate stop of the nationwide violence.

"Maintain peace and order in the country. You trust me, let's work together. Please help. I won't get anything by fighting. Avoid conflict. We have built a beautiful country together," the Army Chief said was quoted.