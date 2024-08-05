Video: Protestors Storm Sheikh Hasina’s Palace, Vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Statue As She Leaves Dhaka Amid Violence & Chaos

X

Amid chaos and violence, thousands of protestors defied the curfew and stormed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s palace in Dhaka and vandalised her father and former Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. In the video, people can be seen gathering around the statue as a man on top of it hammers on its head.

Watch the video here:

"Father of the nation" of Bangladesh 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who led Bangladesh to independence and sacrificed his life.



This is how his statue is being treated now.



Bangladesh took independence from Pakistan to become like Pakistan, ruled by Army? pic.twitter.com/EYoE6AZJJN — Aditya Kumar Trivedi (@adityasvlogs) August 5, 2024

The triumphant-looking crowd was also seen looting, eating and swimming inside Hasina’s official residence.

🚨 Rioters have invaded the home of former PM Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh.



Following her forced resignation by the Army Chief, she has left Dhaka.



#Bangladesh #BangladeshViolence #SheikhHasina #SheikhHasina #UKRiots pic.twitter.com/OfdkJTd9jE — Mr Professor (@HeistGenius) August 5, 2024

Scenes inside Prime Minister's Residence (Ganabhaban):



- Protesters are looting

- Eating & drinking

- Laying at Sheikh Hasina's bedroom

- Swimming at PM office pic.twitter.com/k19AXECSpR — BALA (@erbmjha) August 5, 2024

In a dramatic development to the ongoing violence, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday that Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over.

In a televised address to the nation amid reports that the PM has left the country, Army Chief asked citizens to cooperate and said that he is taking all the responsibility of the country.

Massive protests against Hasina’s government, as per reports, have claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days.

The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order. However, there were no leaders from Hasina's Awami League party at the meeting.

Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation since 2009.

She was elected for a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the 12th general election held in January, amid a boycott by the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia and its allies.

The clashes on Sunday erupted days after over 200 people were killed in violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Since then, more than 11,000 people have been arrested.