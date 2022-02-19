e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

As Russian invasion looms, Ukraine Prez Zelensky flys to Munich for conference, Biden says 'not wise choice'

US President Joe Biden on Friday suggested that “it may not be the wise choice” for Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the Munich Security Conference
AFP
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2021, at UN headquarters | AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not changed his plans to personally attend Saturday’s Munich Security Conference, his office said, despite US warnings of a Russian invasion.

Without referring to US President Joe Biden’s questioning of whether it would be wise to leave Kyiv, Zelensky’s office issued a statement insisting the situation in Ukraine’s east “remains under full control”.

Zelensky will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US Vice President Kamala Harris, his office said.

“Vladimir Zelensky expects concrete agreements concerning the delivery to our country of additional military and financial support,” his office said, adding that he would return to Kyiv later Saturday.

Warning that he believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine, Biden on Friday suggested “it may not be the wise choice” for Zelensky to attend that annual Munich conference.

