As Germany reports first death from Omicron, here is full list of countries that have seen fatalities due to new variant of COVID-19

Germany on Thursday reported its first death from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, confirmed the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Disease.

The person was between the age of 60 and 79, the Institute said.

With this, a total of three countries have reported deaths from the new Omicron variant.

The United Kingdom (UK) was the first country to report death due to the Omicron. Reportedly, it now has recorded 12 deaths due to the new variant of COVID-19.

The United States (US) has meanwhile reported one death due to Omicron. A man in the US state of Texas, who was in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, according to a release from Harris County Public Health.

Meanwhile, reports said on Wednesday that Israel recorded its first death from the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Soroka Hospital, located in the southern city of Beersheba, said a man in his 60s died on Monday, two weeks after he was hospitalised. It said the man had suffered from pre-existing health issues but gave no further details. However, it was reported on Thursday that the man died from the Delta variant and not the Omicron.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 08:24 PM IST