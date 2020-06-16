A week after declaring itself COVID-19 free, New Zealand reports two new cases

Days after declaring itself COVID-19 free, New Zealand reported two new cases, both recently travelled from the UK. This ended a 24-day streak of no new cases in the island country.

New Zealand's Health Ministry said that both the cases are connected and had recently travelled from the UK.

New Zealand had lifted all the restrictions except border controls last week after it declared that the country had reported no new cases in the last few days and hence declared itself COVID-19 free. New Zealand became on of the first countries to return back to normalcy after pandemic hit the world.

Well, PM Jacinda Ardern had, however, warned the nation that new cases may come up when New Zealander return home.