Assassination Attempt On Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman In Riyadh? Fake Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Social media on Tuesday was flooded with claims of alleged assassination attempt of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to the claims that have been going wildly viral on X (formerly Twitter), heavily-armed security convoy, supposedly carrying the Saudi crown prince and other high-ranking officials was bombed in Riyadh.

Video of the alleged assassination attempt was also circulated on the micro-blogging website. The claims further stated that assassination attempt triggered massive deployment of security forces in the capital city. However, there was no confirmation on the alleged assassination attempt of the Saudi crown prince.

Watch the video below

🚨Breaking News🚨



Unconfirmed reports of an assassination attempt on the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Apparently many of his guards have been killed. pic.twitter.com/ceSBvrFYCC — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) May 6, 2024

BREAKING Saudi

Arabian media are reporting a possible assassination attempt against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. ?

Videos from the scene show a large police presence and what appears to be a burning vehicle.😳#BinSalman #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/1Tmjl9sLtp — Aiman Khan (@AimanKhan91707) May 7, 2024

BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh debunked the claims as "totally baseless".

"A totally baseless claim about an assassination attempt on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is going viral on X after being shared by fake osint accounts and well-known misinformation spreaders seeking engagement. There's zero evidence for the claim," Sardarizadeh stated in an X post, putting an end to the claims.

JUST IN: 🇸🇦 Reports of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman surviving an assassination attempt are false.



MBS was not the target of an assassination attempt, this is fake news. pic.twitter.com/yB4ulXsyCm — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) May 6, 2024

Furthermore, BRICS News also said that the reports of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assassination were false. "Reports of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman surviving an assassination attempt are false. MBS was not the target of an assassination attempt, this is fake news."