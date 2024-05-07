 Assassination Attempt On Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman In Riyadh? Fake Video Goes Viral On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAssassination Attempt On Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman In Riyadh? Fake Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Assassination Attempt On Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman In Riyadh? Fake Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Video of the alleged assassination attempt was also circulated on the micro-blogging website.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image

Social media on Tuesday was flooded with claims of alleged assassination attempt of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to the claims that have been going wildly viral on X (formerly Twitter), heavily-armed security convoy, supposedly carrying the Saudi crown prince and other high-ranking officials was bombed in Riyadh.

Video of the alleged assassination attempt was also circulated on the micro-blogging website. The claims further stated that assassination attempt triggered massive deployment of security forces in the capital city. However, there was no confirmation on the alleged assassination attempt of the Saudi crown prince.

Watch the video below

BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh debunked the claims as "totally baseless".

"A totally baseless claim about an assassination attempt on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is going viral on X after being shared by fake osint accounts and well-known misinformation spreaders seeking engagement. There's zero evidence for the claim," Sardarizadeh stated in an X post, putting an end to the claims.

Furthermore, BRICS News also said that the reports of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assassination were false. "Reports of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman surviving an assassination attempt are false. MBS was not the target of an assassination attempt, this is fake news."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assassination Attempt On Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman In Riyadh? Fake Video Goes Viral On...

Assassination Attempt On Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman In Riyadh? Fake Video Goes Viral On...

Russian President Putin Orders Nuclear Drills As Western Threats Escalate Tensions In The Region

Russian President Putin Orders Nuclear Drills As Western Threats Escalate Tensions In The Region

Sunita Williams' 3rd Space Flight On Boeing's Starliner spacecraft Aborted Hours Before Liftoff;...

Sunita Williams' 3rd Space Flight On Boeing's Starliner spacecraft Aborted Hours Before Liftoff;...

Pakistan Couple Engaged In Alleged Visa Fraud & Human Trafficking Activities Arrested In Lahore

Pakistan Couple Engaged In Alleged Visa Fraud & Human Trafficking Activities Arrested In Lahore

Singapore: MPA, Fortescue Successfully Complete Propulsion And Manoeuvrability Trials Of...

Singapore: MPA, Fortescue Successfully Complete Propulsion And Manoeuvrability Trials Of...