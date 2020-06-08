New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern drops COVID-19 restrictions after nation declared 'virus-free'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday she was confident New Zealand has halted the spread of the coronavirus after the last known infected person in the country recovered.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases.

New Zealand has tested almost 40,000 people in the past 17 days and no one has been in a hospital with COVID-19 for 12 days, Ardern said at a news conference.

She also announced the Cabinet agreed to another phase of the country's reopening at midnight.

The official Twitter handle of the New Zealand government also announced about the news.