New Zealand, Tanzania become COVID-19 free: Which are the other countries to get rid of coronavirus?

The world continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and so far the numbers have crossed seven million, with over 4,10,000 reported deaths due to the virus.

But, there are nine countries who have declared themselves free from the coronavirus.

Here's a list of these countries:

1. New Zealand

New Zealand on June 8 announced its freedom from the coronavirus with its last patient recovering from the infection. No active cases are reported in the city. It's total tally was over 1500 cases, with just 22 reported deaths.

2. Tanzania

This East African country's coronavirus cases has been stuck at 509 for six weeks, following which the Tanzania President claimed the country is free of the coronavirus because of prayers.

“Corona in our country has been removed by the powers of God,” President John Magufuli declared at a church service on Sunday.

3. Vatican

On June 6, Vatican became free of COVID-19 cases as 12 of its patients recovered. Pope Francis addressed the citizens in Saint Peter's Square for the first time since the emergency due to the pandemic.

4. Fiji

18 people who had tested positive for coronavirus, recovered in the first week of June, thereby making Fiji a COVID-free nation.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Friday said the nation had just cleared the last of its active patients.

He wrote on Twitter: “And even with our testing numbers climbing by the day, it’s now been 45 days since we recorded our last case. With no deaths, our recovery rate is 100%”

“Answered prayers, hard work, and affirmation of science!”

5. Montenegro

The first European country to declare itself free of coronavirus is Montenegro. With just 324 positive cases and nine reported deaths, the country became covid-free on May 24.

6. Seychelles

Seychelles reported just 11 positive cases but no deaths, and declared itself covid-free on May 18.

7. St Kitts and Nevis

The nation declared itself coronavirus free on May 19 after its 15 positive cases, all with travel history recovered.

8. Timor-Leste

When the country's 24th positive case recovered on May 15, it declared itself free from the virus without any reported death.

9. Papua New Guinea

The nation declared itself coronavirus free on May 4 after all its 24 cases recovered.