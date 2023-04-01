8 migrants found dead near US-Canada border including Indians

Eight migrants, including Indians, were found dead in southern Texas near the US-Mexico border on Thursday, according to local law enforcement officials. The discovery came as the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a surge in the number of migrants attempting to cross the border illegally.

About the incident

The eight migrants were discovered by a rancher on his land in a remote area near the town of Raymondville. According to local authorities, the victims were part of a group of 18 people who were attempting to cross the border illegally. The migrants are believed to have died due to dehydration and heat exhaustion. The area where they were found is known for its extreme heat and harsh terrain, making it difficult for migrants to survive.

The group is said to have split into two after crossing the border, with one group continuing on foot and the other waiting for transportation. The group that continued on foot is believed to have included the eight who died. The other 10 migrants were found alive and have been taken into custody by the CBP.

CBP reports surge in numbers of migrants crossing border

The CBP has reported a surge in the number of migrants attempting to cross the border illegally, with officials saying that they are encountering an average of 3,000 people per day. The surge has been attributed to a number of factors, including economic hardship and political instability in Central America, as well as a change in US policy under the Biden administration that has led to a relaxation of restrictions on asylum seekers.

Reaction after the news of deaths

The news of the deaths has sparked outrage and calls for action from rights groups and politicians. Amnesty International has called on the US government to take action to address the root causes of migration and to ensure that migrants are not put in harm's way. The Indian embassy in Washington DC has said that it is in touch with the authorities and is providing assistance to the families of the victims.