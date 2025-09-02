 5 Militants Killed After Attacking Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld5 Militants Killed After Attacking Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Pakistan

5 Militants Killed After Attacking Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Pakistan

The militants stormed the Federal Constabulary (FC) Lines in the Bannu district bordering north Waziristan and Afghanistan after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car near its main gate, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kalachi said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | AFP Photo

Peshawar: At least five terrorists were killed on Tuesday after they attacked the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to officials.

Six policemen were injured in subsequent gunfights with the terrorists.

The militants stormed the Federal Constabulary (FC) Lines in the Bannu district bordering north Waziristan and Afghanistan after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car near its main gate, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kalachi said.

One of the terrorists was killed by security force personnel in a gunfight.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST Council Meet
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST Council Meet
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet Skips the Memo, Delivers Massive Restructuring News via Video
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet Skips the Memo, Delivers Massive Restructuring News via Video
Yogi Govt Approves 948 New Posts In 3 State Universities To Boost Higher Education In UP
Yogi Govt Approves 948 New Posts In 3 State Universities To Boost Higher Education In UP
TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here
TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here

In subsequent clashes, four more militants were killed in joint operations by the police, paramilitary, and other security personnel.

Read Also
Pakistan Army's Chopper Crashes In PoK's Gilgit Baltistan During Test Landing; 2 Pilots Among 5 Dead
article-image

During the exchange of fire, a Station House Officer (SHO) from the Cantonment Police Station was critically injured, while five other policemen sustained injuries.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bannu Sajjad Khan visited those injured at the District Headquarters Hospital.

DPO Kalachi, who is supervising the operation, told the media that no act of terrorism will be tolerated in Bannu, declaring: "Terrorists can never be called Muslims." Separately, two policemen were killed when terrorists opened fire on them in the province's Lakki Marwat district, police said.

The area was cordoned off by the police, who launched a massive combing operation to apprehend the terrorists.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022, vowing to increase attacks.

Read Also
'Defining Relationship Of 21st Century': US Embassy After PM Modi's Meeting With Putin & Xi At SCO...
article-image

According to data released by the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country witnessed an alarming spike in militant violence in August this year, registering a 74 per cent increase in militant attacks compared to July, becoming the "deadliest month in over a decade".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Basra Man Arrested For Painting Stray Dog Blue, Issues Apology After Public Outrage; Shocking Video...

Basra Man Arrested For Painting Stray Dog Blue, Issues Apology After Public Outrage; Shocking Video...

5 Militants Killed After Attacking Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Pakistan

5 Militants Killed After Attacking Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Pakistan

Landslide Wipes Out Sudanese Village In Darfur, Killing Over 1,000 People

Landslide Wipes Out Sudanese Village In Darfur, Killing Over 1,000 People

Who Is Laurent Freixe? Nestlé CEO Sacked Over Undisclosed Relationship With Subordinate

Who Is Laurent Freixe? Nestlé CEO Sacked Over Undisclosed Relationship With Subordinate

'Trump Sidelined India To Secure Family's Business Interests In Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Jake Sullivan -...

'Trump Sidelined India To Secure Family's Business Interests In Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Jake Sullivan -...