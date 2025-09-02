'Store Water in Containers...': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's Bizarre Solution To Tackle Flood Situation, Calls It 'Blessing' - Video

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (File Image) | X

Islamabad: Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif again hit the headlines with his bizarre solution to tackle the flood situation in Pakistan. Asif said that people living in low-lying area should store flood water in containers. He even said that people should see the floods as a “blessing”

The Pakistan defence minister made the comment while speaking to Pakistan’s local news channel. “People who are blocking roads against the flood-like situation should take the flood waters home and store this water there,” the Pakistan defence minister said.

"People should store this water at their homes, in tubs, and containers. We should look at this water in the form of a blessing and hence should store it," he added.

🇵🇰🌊 | Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has described the devastating floods as a “blessing from Allah,” urging citizens to store floodwater in tubs and buckets at home rather than protest against the crisis.#Pakistan #Flood #India #News #Trump pic.twitter.com/Wpx7d81rtE — TheWarPolitics 🇮🇳 (@TheWarPolitics0) September 2, 2025

Asif said that people are letting the water go down the drains, rather they should store it. Meanwhile, he also suggested that Pakistan should undertake projects to build small dams, which could be completed soon, and should not wait for mega projects, which could take 10-15 years.

Khawaja's Asif's Controversial Remarks:

It is not the first time that Asif made a bizarre remark. In April this year, Asif admitted that Pakistan had supported terror activities for decades. During an interview with UK-based Sky News, Asif said that Pakistan does not have an unimpeachable track record as it had supported terror groups for the West, including the United States and Britain.

In May during an interview with CNN, Asif had claimed that Pakistan shot down India’s fighter jets. However, when the anchor asked for proof, he fumbled and said that it was all over on social media.

Later in June, Asif admitted that it has a "hybrid" regime, instead of an ideal democratic country. During an interview with Arab News, Asif also stated that if the hybrid model of governance had been adopted in the 90s, it could have yielded much better results.

Flood Situation In Pakistan's Punjab:

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, over two million people have been affected by floods. From June 26 to August 31, over 800 people died in Pakistan country, reported NDTV, citing the neighbouring country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) data.

Water levels are surging in rivers flowing through Pakistan’s Punjab, including the Sutlej and Ravi. Rainfall is predicted in the province for two more days. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by authorities.

According to reports, 33 people have been killed so far in the floods and rain-related incidents in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in India’s Punjab also worsened. Around 1,300 villages have been impacted across nine districts of the state. Thousands of acres of agricultural land was inundated. So far, 30 people have lost their lives in the floods.