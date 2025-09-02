Basra Man Arrested For Painting Stray Dog Blue, Issues Apology After Public Outrage; Shocking Video Surfaces | Instagram Screengrab

Basra: A man in Iraq’s Basra province has been arrested after a video of him painting a stray dog blue went viral, sparking widespread condemnation on social media. Authorities confirmed on Sunday, August 31, that he was taken into custody under animal abuse charges and now faces legal action.

The video, which circulated rapidly online, shows the individual applying blue paint across the dog’s body. His actions have drawn strong criticism, both from the public and Basra police, who called the act “reprehensible and contrary to human norms.”

Have a look at it here:

Legal Action Under Iraqi Animal Welfare Law

Basra police confirmed the arrest was made under Article 486 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which criminalises the mistreatment of animals. The article provides for up to three months of detention or a fine for acts including “severely beating, tormenting or otherwise mistreating animals.”

Authorities issued a statement condemning the act, noting that such behaviour “does not reflect the values and ethics of Iraqi society.” The man remains in custody pending legal proceedings. The police also urged citizens to act responsibly on social media and avoid sharing content that normalises abuse or cruelty.

Suspect Says Dog Was a 'Personal Guard'

The man, who identified himself as Haidar al-Aboud, has since issued a public apology in response to the backlash. As per a report by local Iraq publication Rudow, he said that the paint used was not standard emulsion paint and has since been removed. Aboud further claimed the dog was his “personal guard” and that he did not intend harm.

Animal abuse remains a widespread concern across Iraq, particularly involving stray animals. While few cases are brought to justice, this incident has drawn rare legal attention following the viral video.

Several NGOs across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region continue to push for stronger animal protection laws, offer veterinary care, and promote responsible attitudes towards animals through awareness campaigns and education initiatives.