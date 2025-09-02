Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan, Second in 48 Hours

Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck eastern Afghanistan’s Hindukush region on Tuesday evening at 17:59:43 IST, marking the second tremor in less than 48 hours. The quake caused panic among residents, prompting them to rush out of their homes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Sunday night, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province. Around 1,400 people were killed and more than 3,000 were injured in the east.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 00:47:41 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 34.50degN and longitude 70.81degE, at a depth of 160 km. "EQ of M: 6.3, On: 01/09/2025 00:47:41 IST, Lat: 34.50 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on micro-blogging website X.

The majority of casualties were reported in Kunar province, where many residents live in steep river valleys surrounded by high mountains.

Kunar province saw the majority of casualties, where many people live in steep river valleys separated by high mountains.

The earthquake destroyed houses and flattened entire villages, leaving several people trapped under the rubble. The difficult terrain is hampering rescue and relief efforts.

The earthquake triggered landslides in some areas, blocking roads. While several routes have since been cleared, efforts are underway to reopen the remaining roads and restore access to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

According to the Red Cross, Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes as and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year.