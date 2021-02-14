125 women committed suicide in Pak district in 13 months

Islamabad: At least 25 women committed suicide in Tharparkar district located in Pakistan's Sindh province mainly due to poverty and social inequalities, a media report said on Sunday.

The figure came to light during a workshop organised in Mithi where psychologists, civil society, and non-governmental organisations discussed the causes and problems related to the rising trend of women forced to take their own lives in the district, said the Geo News report.

A participant of the workshop revealed that more than 100 women had taken their own lives over the past one year.

The workshop discussed how on the one hand, the people of Tharparkar, especially women and children are losing lives to various diseases while on the other, poverty and customs are also forcing young women to take their own lives.

Tharparkar district is the largest in Sindh and it also accounts for the largest Hindu population in Pakistan.

But it also has the lowest Human Development Index rating of all the districts of the province.

According to UN figures, 87 per cent of the district's population live under poverty.