Pakistan IED Blast Video: Exact Moment When Police Armoured Vehicle Blew Up In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caught On Camera; 7 Killed

Two days after at least seven policemen, including a senior officer, were killed and three others injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Monday, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday released footage capturing the exact moment the Pakistani police armoured vehicle blew up in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The video, allegedly released by the TTP, shows a massive plume of thick black smoke erupting after the blast, while parts of the vehicle are seen being flung into the air and landing far from the impact site.

The impact of the blast was so powerful that it created a large crater on the road. The footage also showed the destroyed vehicle lying several metres away from the crater.

The disturbing video further showed alleged TTP fighters firing at injured police personnel from close range. The attackers also looted arms and ammunition from the police.

According to reports, the vehicle was on patrol duty when it was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED).

Police said that a Station House Officer, a Sub-Inspector, three Elite Force personnel, and a driver were killed in the blast.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the fallen officers. He praised their sacrifice, saying they laid down their lives in the service of national peace and security.

According to Pakistani media reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed deep condolences to the families of the martyrs and their colleagues, and sought a report from senior officials regarding the attack.