Who Was Binder Garcha? 48-Year-Old Punjabi Businessman Allegedly Shot Dead In Canada's Surrey

Punjabi businessman Binder Garcha, 48, was shot dead in Surrey near 176 Street and 35 Avenue. Police recovered a burned vehicle believed linked to the attackers, but the motive remains unknown. Garcha owned Studio-12. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, with no arrests yet. It marks the second killing of a Punjabi-origin man in Canada within a month.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Binder Garcha: A 48-Year-Old Punjabi Businessman Allegedly Shot Dead In Canada's Surrey | X

Surrey: A Punjabi businessman was allegedly shot dead in Canada’s Surrey city. The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Binder Garcha. The alleged attack took place near 176 Street and 35 Avenue.

The motive of the murder is not yet known. The police reportedly recovered a burned vehicle in connection with the murder. The vehicle is believed to belong to the suspected murderers. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the killing.

Who Is Binder Garcha?

Garcha was a local businessman in Surrey and also the owner of Studio-12. According to reports, he was also involved in the business of event photography in the Surrey-Vancouver region.

article-image

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. However, no arrests have been made so far. Cops are scanning CCTV footage to track the assailants.

It is reportedly the second such incident in Canada within a month where a Punjabi-origin man was killed.

Punjabi-Born Youth Shot Dead In Canada:

Earlier on Friday, a Canada-born Punjabi youth was allegedly killed in Canada’s West Abbotsford. The murder is linked to a gang conflict among drug peddlers in British Columbia, reported Tribune. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Navpreet Singh Dhaliwal.

The Dony Bal gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing. Notably, Dony Bal had earlier claimed responsibility for the killing of Kabaddi promoter Rana Balachaur and sarpanch Jarmal Singh. Dhaliwal’s family belongs to Sudhar village in Ludhiana, reported the media house.

On the day of the incident, Dhaliwal and his mother were alone at home. Dhaliwal was out on bail from drug, firearm and conspiracy to commit murder charges in 2024

