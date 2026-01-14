 VIDEO: Around 200 Sikhs Rescue 16-Year-Old Girl In West London; Alleged Pakistani Grooming Gang Member Arrested
VIDEO: Around 200 Sikhs Rescue 16-Year-Old Girl In West London; Alleged Pakistani Grooming Gang Member Arrested

Around 200 Sikhs in West London reportedly rescued a 16-year-old Sikh girl allegedly abducted and groomed by a man linked to a Pakistan "grooming gang". The accused, in his late 30s, was arrested after protests. The girl was allegedly blackmailed, isolated, and manipulated to leave her family. The incident revived debate over the UK’s long-running grooming gang scandal.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
London: Around 200 Sikhs reportedly gathered in West London and rescued a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by a Pakistan “grooming gang”. The incident was recorded on camera, and the video soon went viral on social media.

According to a report by the Sikh Press Association, the accused is in his late 30s. He reportedly was “befriending” under-16s in Hounslow. He started trying to befriend the Sikh girl when she was in her teens.

The accused allegedly blackmailed the girl and forced her to live in isolation. She was locked in a room. However, she made several attempts to escape.

Video Of The Incident:

After receiving information, around 200 Sikhs gathered at the spot. In the video, it could be seen that the accused was taken away by the police. The arrest was made after hours of demonstration. The girl’s parents also took part in the protest, reported India Today.

The girl was manipulated to leave her parents when she turned 16, generally a common grooming tactic, reported the media house, citing the Sikh Press Association.

In June last year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended his decision to investigate grooming gangs. He also launched a statutory inquiry. According to a report by The Guardian, over 800 cases of child abuse were reopened in the first six months of last year.

Meanwhile, in January last year, British lawmakers voted against a bill by the opposition Conservative Party demanding an inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

The grooming gang scandal first surfaced in 2010. It has been alleged that British-Pakistani men exploit young girls in the UK.

