Madhya Pradesh: Patwari posted at Chikhali gram panchayat in Gandhwani tehsil found hanging, police suspects suicide

Gandhwani: A patwari Sandeep Alawa posted at Chikhali gram panchayat in Gandhwani tehsil was found hanging by a neck at his residence. Local police claimed that the prima facie indicates it seems to be suicide case. Police registered a case and began an investigation in the matter, Gandhwani police station in charge Neeraj Birathare said.

Birathare informed that deceased Alawa (27) hails from Saudul village in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district and currently residing at Block Colony Baria.

On Sunday morning his neighbors called police after Alawa did not open the door or respond to their calls. Later, neighbors broke the door and found Alawa hanging by a neck in his room. They immediately informed the police.

It is being told that a few days ago Alawa had fallen from the bike in which he was also injured. The forensic science laboratory (FSL) team along with local police rushed to the spot and began the investigation. The matter is being investigated by the Gandhwani police.

Police prepared panchnama and handed over the body to the deceased family members after postmortem.