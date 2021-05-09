Want to get published? Writers and industry experts share tips on how to get your first book out there

You can self-publish too

If you’ve drawn a nought with agents and publishing houses, remember that many a celebrated writer today was once rejected, many times in some cases, in his or her attempt at getting published. Here is what one publisher had said about Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, “It is overwhelmingly nauseating, even to an enlightened Freudian. To the public, it will be revolting. It will not sell, and will do immeasurable harm to a growing reputation… I recommend that it be buried under a stone for a thousand years.” Fortunately, it wasn’t buried. And history was made.

However, you can either continue your search for a viable publisher or look at options to self-publish. Kindle Direct Publishing, a self-publishing platform launched by Amazon in 2007, along with the Kindle device itself, allows authors to publish e-books as well as paperback editions. One also gets paid substantial royalty by the platform for books sold to readers across the world. Shares Sanjeev Kotnala, author of Chimera of Lansdowne, “Publishing on Kindle Direct Publishing (@AmazonKDP) won’t cost you anything. On the other hand, one can find at least 200 agencies that help you self-publish. These self-publishing agencies will usually charge a fee for their services and you have to pay for the printing of the copies and any marketing undertaken. They will put your book up for sale on e-commerce sites such as Amazon too. Initially one may start by printing around 100 copies, for instance, and use Facebook and other social media sites to market it; one might even ask a blogger or book reviewer to review your book. The important thing is that a book should be able to generate sales. If you are confident of your book, and you believe in your content, you believe you can market it and get readers to buy a copy, you can choose to self-publish as the first choice. Though the traditional way to publish is preferred to self-publishing as a lot of support is available from the publishing house in terms of the book design and marketing.”

So let your creativity flow unabated; with perseverance and patience, you could soon become a published author!