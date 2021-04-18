World Book Day 2021: Revisiting the universe of Archie, Tintin, Tinkle, and others amid Covid-19 lockdown

With no end in sight to this pandemic, what’s keeping many of us going is nostalgia. Eighties, nineties and ‘naughties’ (2000-2010) playlists abound, TV shows from those eras are being revisited and movies rewatched. Perhaps because those spaces are our ‘happy places’, the ones that make us feel safe in unstable times. One such space to rediscover is the world of comic books.

While I was never into superhero comics and I’ve never (gasp) been into Marvel or DC, I was into the chick lit of comics — Archie & the Gang. This was definitely the happiest place when it came to the world of comics. My favourite among these was the Betty & Veronica Double Digest. I loved how the stories were light and agenda-free, and how America came to life in freckles, boom boxes and burgers. Many an afternoon waiting at Dadar station for a train to Pune would be made brighter with the pile of comics my mother would let me amass from the platform book stand.

While reading Archie & the Gang, we were introduced to many characters who went on to grow up and get their own dark, sultry, sensational TV shows. These include Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie & the Pussycats and the whole Riverdale gang. Though I do follow Riverdale now — I’m not a fan of how they turned a sunny, fantasy world into one full of murder, psychopaths, violence and darkness.