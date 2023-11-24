Venus Transit 2023: A Look At How This Transit Affects These Zodiac Signs

Planet of romance, Venus, is planning to visit its home – Libra. Venus is the ruling sign of Libra. This means it will be comfortable during its stay in the sign. Venus is also considered to be the sign of beauty and creativity. Therefore, the coming days will see most of us donning our creative hats comfortably. Libra loves balance and everything aesthetic. This transit will motivate us to concentrate on the aesthetics of our life making us go-all-out for all things beautiful.

The transit of Venus impacts the zodiac signs differently depending on their elements. Air signs will find themselves better in communicating, Fire will be more passionate, Earth will focus on materialistic things, Water signs will strive for harmony.

Let us have a look at how this transit affects varied zodiac signs:

Aries

Yours is an opposite 7 to 7 sign to the Libra sign. This can pose some challenges. However, this remains to be a great time for married Arians. The romance in the relationship will be rekindled. You might be going on romantic dates again. Passion will rule. You might also see one of your exes again. This is the time to see them and heal the relationship. Good time to rebuild business partnerships as well.

Gemini

Time for calculative risks in business and in the stock exchange if you are an investor in shares and stocks. But remember the word ‘calculative’. Impulsiveness might backfire and result in high losses. Students might go abroad for further studies, especially to pursue careers in creative fields like fine art, writing, filmmaking, etc. Singles might find themselves attracted to people from other ethnicities. Foreign travel is on the cards.

Cancer

You are your intuitive best. Your hunches will prove beneficial to you. You can see changes happening on the career front. Nobody can stop you from achieving your goals. Your love life also will see a shift in energy. Cuddles and hugs will be a routine even with friends. Bonds with BFFs will strength. You will feel closer to your elders and put in an extra effort to heal the relationships if there has been a rift.

Virgo

Sweet talk will get you anything you want in this Venus transit. You are at your best now. Use your communication skills to heal old relationship wounds — personal or professional. Family might become a priority. You will see a lot of affectionate and fun get-togethers happening on that level. One member of the family might go out of the way to make you happy.

Libra

It’s your time baby. Your ruler is in your sign. Romance, beauty, creativity all is in bloom and boom. Your magnetic energy is at its best. This energy will help you attract interesting partners that will ignite not just passion but also rev up your intellectual appetite. This is a good time for self-grooming. Get that much-wanted hair colour done or treat yourself to a spa vacay. You will be surprised by the positive reactions you get.

Sagittarius

This Venus transit in Libra when Sun is in Sagittarius, indicates financial gains for the Archer. The gains can come in the form of inheritance, gifts, or bonuses. But don’t indulge because of this. Don’t lend money to a friend or risk gambling in any form. Your relationships will improve thanks to your impeccable communication skills during this period. Use this time to patch up with exes or enemies.

Capricorn

You are high on energy and willing to take on the world. Venus in Libra will make you little more adventurous. This love planet will channelise you to connect with more people and take socialising on a different level. You will be motivated to take on new projects and will fearlessly lead by example. It is a good time to buy new things like home, that luxury car you have dreamt of or the dream vacation. Just go for it.