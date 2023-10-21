Carnelian: Achieve Courage, Confidence, And Motivation With This Stone

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Carnelian is a variety of quartz mineral. It forms in a variety of environments, including sedimentary, igneous, and metamorphic rocks. It is known for its translucent to opaque orange or reddish-brown colouration. The intensity of the colour can differ – from pale orange to deep reddish-brown. It is often associated with volcanic activity and can be found in regions where silica-rich solutions have filled voids or replaced existing minerals. The finest specimens tend to have a certain degree of translucency, allowing light to pass through, which enhances their visual appeal.

Roots

It was highly valued in ancient places like Egypt, Greece, and Rome, where it was used to create intricate jewellery, seals, and amulets.

Benefits

Carnelian is thought to have metaphysical properties and is often associated with courage, confidence, and motivation. It is commonly known as The Singer’s Stone and helps people overcome stage fright. Some believe it can help with creativity and focus. It's also thought to have healing properties related to health problems like blood circulation and digestion.

The stone elevates analytical thinking and improves cognitive thinking. It also offers relief from anxiety and depression.

Carnelian also boosts energy levels and are especially beneficial if you are getting into sports or starting tough exercise regimens.

In spiritual practices like yoga and meditation, carnelian is sometimes associated with the sacral chakra, which is believed to govern emotions, creativity, and sexuality.

Availability

Carnelian is relatively common and can be found in various parts of the world, including Brazil, India, Uruguay, and the United States.

Care and maintenance

Carnelian is relatively durable, but like all gemstones, it can be scratched or damaged by harder materials. It's best to store carnelian separately from other jewellery to prevent scratching.

Cleansing

The goal of cleansing is to clear any potential negative energy or vibrations that the stone may have picked up, and to restore its natural energetic state. Following are a few options:

Water cleansing: Carnelian is generally safe to cleanse with water due to its durable nature. Hold the carnelian under running water for a few minutes, visualising any negative energy being washed away. You can also use salt water. Submerge the carnelian in the mixture for a few hours to overnight.

Selenite or Clear Quartz: Place your carnelian on a bed of selenite or clear quartz crystals for a few hours or overnight. These stones are believed to have cleansing properties.

Smudging: Pass the carnelian through the smoke of burning sage, cedar, or other cleansing herbs. Visualise the smoke purifying the stone.

Sound cleansing: This can be done using singing bowls, bells, or other instruments that produce clear, resonant tones.

