 Carnelian: Achieve Courage, Confidence, And Motivation With This Stone
e-Paper Get App
HomeWeekendCarnelian: Achieve Courage, Confidence, And Motivation With This Stone

Carnelian: Achieve Courage, Confidence, And Motivation With This Stone

It's also thought to have healing properties related to health problems like blood circulation and digestion

FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Carnelian is a variety of quartz mineral. It forms in a variety of environments, including sedimentary, igneous, and metamorphic rocks. It is known for its translucent to opaque orange or reddish-brown colouration. The intensity of the colour can differ – from pale orange to deep reddish-brown. It is often associated with volcanic activity and can be found in regions where silica-rich solutions have filled voids or replaced existing minerals. The finest specimens tend to have a certain degree of translucency, allowing light to pass through, which enhances their visual appeal.

Roots

It was highly valued in ancient places like Egypt, Greece, and Rome, where it was used to create intricate jewellery, seals, and amulets.

Benefits

Carnelian is thought to have metaphysical properties and is often associated with courage, confidence, and motivation. It is commonly known as The Singer’s Stone and helps people overcome stage fright. Some believe it can help with creativity and focus. It's also thought to have healing properties related to health problems like blood circulation and digestion.

Read Also
Pyrite: This Birthstone For Leo Is A Fantastic Repeller Of Toxic Energy
article-image

The stone elevates analytical thinking and improves cognitive thinking. It also offers relief from anxiety and depression.

Carnelian also boosts energy levels and are especially beneficial if you are getting into sports or starting tough exercise regimens.

In spiritual practices like yoga and meditation, carnelian is sometimes associated with the sacral chakra, which is believed to govern emotions, creativity, and sexuality.

Availability

Carnelian is relatively common and can be found in various parts of the world, including Brazil, India, Uruguay, and the United States.

Care and maintenance

Carnelian is relatively durable, but like all gemstones, it can be scratched or damaged by harder materials. It's best to store carnelian separately from other jewellery to prevent scratching.

Read Also
Clear Quartz: This Crystal Is One Of The Universe’s Best Gifts To Humanity
article-image

Cleansing

The goal of cleansing is to clear any potential negative energy or vibrations that the stone may have picked up, and to restore its natural energetic state. Following are a few options:

Water cleansing: Carnelian is generally safe to cleanse with water due to its durable nature. Hold the carnelian under running water for a few minutes, visualising any negative energy being washed away. You can also use salt water. Submerge the carnelian in the mixture for a few hours to overnight.

Selenite or Clear Quartz: Place your carnelian on a bed of selenite or clear quartz crystals for a few hours or overnight. These stones are believed to have cleansing properties.

Smudging: Pass the carnelian through the smoke of burning sage, cedar, or other cleansing herbs. Visualise the smoke purifying the stone.

Sound cleansing: This can be done using singing bowls, bells, or other instruments that produce clear, resonant tones.

Read Also
Pyrite: This Birthstone For Leo Is A Fantastic Repeller Of Toxic Energy
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Carnelian: Achieve Courage, Confidence, And Motivation With This Stone

Carnelian: Achieve Courage, Confidence, And Motivation With This Stone

Numerology: Choose Essential Oils Based On Your Birth Number

Numerology: Choose Essential Oils Based On Your Birth Number

Decoding The Yin & Yang Of Hexagram 7

Decoding The Yin & Yang Of Hexagram 7

Navratri 2023: 6 Tips To Make Some Positive Changes To Your Personal Finances

Navratri 2023: 6 Tips To Make Some Positive Changes To Your Personal Finances

Ayurveda: All You Need To Know About Diabetes Reversal

Ayurveda: All You Need To Know About Diabetes Reversal