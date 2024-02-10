Valentine's Day 2024: 20 Gift Options To Charm Your Loved Ones

Pic: Freepik

Lips to die for

Gift your loved one the Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Masks, the uniquely crafted lip treatments to pamper the lips with hydration. In Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy and berry flavour, celebrate your love with these beauty treatment for lips.

Price: Rs 1,380 – 1,420

Where: All the products are available on Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon, and leading E-commerce websites

The bag trick

A cool handbag can be a great gift to your lady love. Gift her the Black Kavita Handbag from Perona inspired by Kavita Singh, the director of DLF. The bag is elegant and perfect for any moment, from office to social gatherings. Bag it immediately.

Price: Rs 18,000

Where: perona.com

Gift beauty

Gift your loved one the NYTARRA NATURALS’ gift box, a holistic self-care combo. It includes products like cold-processed oaps, fragrance diffussers and more for a complete aromatherapy indulgence. Get it now.

Price: Rs 2,999

Where: nytarra.in

The pant talk

Surprise your BF with a thoughtful gift from The Pant Project. Gift them pants that are stylish and are created in a sustainable manner. Make an impact on your love life along with the environment. Just apt.

Price: as per product

Where: pantproject.com

Pack with love

Present this elegant daily comfort gift hamper set of three from Nestasia. Find an insulated spacious lunch bag with an insulated travel mug and a bento lunch box with an inner bowl and insulation. It’s a stylish gift.

Price: Rs 3,580

Where: nestasia.in

Look good

Make your partner’s beauty routine special with Bindt Beauty special combo multi-use tints and cream concealers. The tints provide amazing shades that colour the lips as well as cheeks. The cream concealer gives a flawless complexion with a lightweight and nourishing formula. Lovely, isn’t it!

Price: Rs 2,598

Where: bindtbeauty.com

Love the fragrance

Express your love with an enchanting collection of candles from Chumbak. Handpoured with natural soy wax, these candles exude a warm and inviting atmopshere. YGet calming scents like White Tea, Patchouli, Vanilla, Coconut, Oud and Bergamot.

Price: Rs 595 onwards

Where: chumbak.com

Look your best

Want to look your best on the D Day? The Theory has come out with a curated skincare solution that blends passion and science. The Theory’s 2x Vitamin C Moisturizer energises and evens skin tone for a brighter-looking appearance. The Vitamin C helps brighten skin and reduces the production.

Price: Rs 699

Where: thetheory.in

Romance Italiano

If you want to make something special this Valentine’s, make pasta with Sorrentina’s New Pink Pasta (Rosa) Sauce. It is made with real tomatoes and cheese and provides real Italian flavours. Use it to make pasta al dente or as a pizza base or even in lasagna. Get the flavours of Tuscany right at home.

Price: Rs 299

Where: sorrentina.in

Clutch your love

Gift your partner the beautiful Passerine Delight Ladies Purse from India Circus which is a stunning blend of artistry and elegance. The vibrant floral print radiates fresh, natural charm and goes with any outfit or occasion. Let your partner know your thoughtfulness with this wallet.

Price: Rs 1,899

Where: indiacircus.com

Romantic breakfast

Want to surprise your loved one with a good breakfast? Bring in the itoast from Usha International which is a sleek two-slice pop-up toaster and croissant warmer. This multifunctional appliance does the job of the traditional toaster along with the dedicated croissant warmer. The two-slice toaster has six-heat setting knob for toasting as you like. The modern design is sleek with cool touch design and dust cover. There is also a removable crumb tray too.

Price: Rs 2,190

Where: ushacook.com/en

Skin beauty

Another great gifting item on Valentine’s Day would be RAW BEAUTY WELLNESS glow getter box which gives you a flawless, protected and radiant skin. It contains the Hydro Bomb moisturiser, Sunscreen Mousse, and BB Mousse for nourished, glowing and shielded skin. Give this for a enhanced everyday look.

Price: Rs 2,424

Where: rawbeautywellness.com

Love and good food

Want to impress your love? Gift them the Gelato Hampers from Coppetto Artisan Gelato. These artisanal gelato delights will tantalise taste buds and ignite hearts. Each hamper is crafted with flavours that echo the essence of Valentine's Day. Choose from a delightful two-flavour duo or surprise yowith the ultimate four-flavour hamper. Go ahead and choose what you like!

Price: Rs 210 onwards

Where: Outlets in Bandra, Chowpatty, and Juhu

Colour the lips with love

Gift your beloved the NEW LoveSpell Lip Kit by MARS Cosmetics. This exquisite kit comprises a Matte Lipstick, Lip Liner, and Lip Gloss and has five stunning variants - Red, Pink, Plum, Brown, and Mauve. It's a fusion of elegance and versatility for your loved one to switch between a bold matte statement or a glossy touch of allure.

Price: Rs 577

Where: marscosmetics.in

Heart time

The perfect can be brought from Arvino as they have brought out their Heart Whisperer Collection on Valentine's Day. The handcrafted and luxurious jewellery effortlessly combines beauty with accessibility. It's the gift that will win hearts.

Price: as per product

Where: arvino.co

Be romantic

Mark the day with a beautifully crafted Kicky and Perky's Love Collection which is crafted in 925 sterling silver and accented with the warmth of rose gold. Find the collection feature earrings, necklaces, and bracelets with pearls, rhodolite, and pink chalcedony that blend into captivating love-inspired motifs. All the symbol speak for your commitment and love. Make this Valentine's Day memorable.

Price: as per product

Where: kickyandperky.com

Smell the love

Express your love on this moment with Secret Temptation 'Te Amo' gift hamper. Gift to someone special in your life, be your beloved or a friend. The best part is you will find a wide range of hampers for all budgets featuring perfumes, deodorants and grooming roll-ons. And each box includes a beautiful greeting card to convey your emotions. Gift the hampers to denote your love.

Price: as per product

Where: secrettemptation.in

Go wild in love

A simple gift will work wonders on this Valentine's Day. Gift your beloved Wild Stone's exquisite Valentine's gift box, featuring deodorants, perfumes, and a heartfelt note of love. The premium pack packed with care and love presents the best of Wild Stone fragrances and grooming products.

There is also the CODE Hair and Beard Ensemble. The hair serum gives natural shine while the Beard Wash and Beard Oil choreograph a symphony of a well-groomed beard. What more can your love ask for with these offerings?

Price: starts from Rs 499 (Valentine's gift box) and 1,100.00 (CODE)

Where: wildstone.in and codegrooming.com

The fragrance of love

The perfect gift can be a great perfume on Valentine's Day. Check out the WOW Skin Science Eau De Parfum Kit, an exclusive collection tailored for the modern woman. It contains four 20ml bottles of premium perfumes, each encapsulating a charm inspired by natural beauty and exotic locales. The perfumes are made from high-quality, natural ingredients free from harmful chemicals and they are compact, travel-friendly bottles. Get them now!

Price: Rs 999

Where: buywow.in