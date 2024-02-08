8 Health Benefits Of Roses That You Didn't Know Before

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 08, 2024
You might have known roses to be the 'flower of love and affection,' but little did you know that they are also a flower of care and cure as they come with several medicinal properties.
(1) One of the key health benefits of adding roses to one's body care regime is that it calms and rejuvenates the body.
(2) Bathing with rose water or rose petals soaked in warm water is a great way to relax one's body.
(3) Adding roses to one's diet, on a weekly basis, is a healthy choice to keep your immune system as well as tastebuds happy.
Be it rose-based juices, wine, cocktails, or a special rose tea, they play a role in easing the digestion process. It also helps boost your mood.
(5) Roses, especially red and pink, are your skin's best friend as they help get rid of dead skin cells and brighten your skin.
(6) The flower also comes as a therapeutic one for your hair. It is believed that rose essential oil resists hair loss and nourishes hair.
(7) Painful period symptoms are said to be eased by consuming rose with milk, or even the mere aroma of the flower.
(8) As roses are loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, they help your wounds heal faster and also calm skin conditions such as eczema.