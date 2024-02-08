10 Quotes From The Treasure Box Of Poet Rumi To Wish Your Valentine

Pinterest/Canva/FPJ

The path of divine love paves the way to know more about the world and human relationships. Rumi, the poet of sublime Sufism, has a wide arena of different expressions that are pretty relatable to many people. We can jot them on mirrors and paste them around book racks to manifest positive vibes, and they are also useful during Valentine's! If you want to build trust and deep understanding, you can always use these quotes to wish your friend or Valentine!

Here are some fine quotes from the chronicles of the poet Rumi. Read, reread, and repeat!

''Would you become a pilgrim on the road of love? The first condition is that you make yourself humble as dust and ashes.”

“Everything that is made beautiful and fair and lovely is made for the eye of one who sees.”

“Words are a pretext. It is the inner bond that draws one person to another, not words.”

''Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation.”

Canva

“Wherever you are, and whatever you do, be in love.”

“I want to sing like the bird’s sing, not worrying about who hears or what they think.”

“Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you love. It will not lead you astray.”

''The only lasting beauty is the beauty of the heart.”

Canva

''There’s a field somewhere beyond all doubt and wrongdoing. I’ll meet you there.”

''Be certain that in the religion of Love there are no believers and unbelievers. LOVE embraces all.”

“If the light is in your heart, you will find your way home.”

“Be soulful. Be kind. Be in love.”

Canva

'Half-heartedness doesn’t reach into majesty.”

“Let us carve gems out of our stony hearts and let them light our path to love.”

''Love sometimes wants to do us a great favour: hold us upside down and shake all the nonsense out.”