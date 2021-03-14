Time to go green: Ireland's famous St Patrick’s Festival goes virtual

St Patrick’s Festival, running from March 12-17, has always got the world sitting up and taking notice of one of the greatest cultural celebrations of Ireland, which invariably has spilled over to many other countries of the world. But, if you think the pandemic has shrouded the fun and gaiety of this wonderful festival, think again. This time, St Patrick’s Festival has gone virtual on SPF TV, a special online TV channel (https://www.stpatricksfestival.ie/spftv) that will bring to life the heart and soul of Ireland’s celebrations.

The story

This larger-than-life figure, called the ‘Apostle of Ireland’ behind the international St Patrick’s Day extravaganza, is shrouded in mystery. He has been credited with curing the sick, raising people from the dead, and many other miracles. He is portrayed as trampling on slithering reptiles, in accordance with the belief that he drove all the snakes out of Ireland. He is said to have used a shamrock to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity, and to have baptised hundreds of people on a single day.