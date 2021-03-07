Bhopal: 12-day drama festival to showcase plays directed by women

Bhopal: Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya is going to organise 12-day Veerangana Natya Samaroh at the open air stage of Shaurya Smarak in the city from Monday, which is International Women’s Day. Minister of culture and tourism Usha Thakur will inaugurate the event.

The fest is centered on women empowerment. And all plays, dance dramas, ballets to be staged are directed by women directors. The fest will begin with dance drama - Anukriti. Directed by Suchitra Harmalkar from Indore, the dance drama is based on women power of India.

A ballet, Jhansi ki Rani, directed by Shruti Barik from Bhopal will be staged on March 9, followed by plays - Lamjhana directed Jyoti Dubey (Bhopal), Life on Phone directed by Bishna Chauhan (Bhopal), Jhalkari by Sindhu Dholpure (Bhopal).

Other plays to be staged March 10-18 are Panna Dhai directed by Niti Shrivastava (Bhopal), Rani Chennamma directed by Puja Kevat (Jabalpur), Rani Velu Nachiyar directed by Vibha Shrivastava (Bhopal), Veerangna Avantibai Lodhi directed by Palak Patvardhan (Ujjain), Kabuliwala directed by Reena Sinha (Bhopal), Bibi Kaur directed by Devanshi Sinha (Bhopal).

A play, Mujhe Amrita Chahiye, directed by Khushboo Pandey, will be staged on March 19. The timing of the show is 6.30 pm.