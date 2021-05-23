Thriver's guilt: Experts share tips on overcoming the syndrome that is affecting many people amid the pandemic

Have you been feeling a twinge of guilt lately in whipping up a feel-good vibe for yourself? Perhaps, you’re experiencing what’s being commonly called ‘thriver’s guilt’. Anxiety and a general sense of gloom are common in the Covid times. As per scientific (LinkedIn) terminology, thriver’s guilt refers to “feeling embarrassed about being upbeat when others aren’t... Guilty about newfound creativity, rediscovered interests, and for being happy when so many people are stressed and suffering.”

Simply put, it’s a new kind of guilt trip — only a lot debilitating in times like these.

Perform without strings attached

“I think feeling awful about one’s privilege these days is a constant state of mind these days,” says Monika Manchanda, chief culinary officer at LiveAltLife.

“You wonder why are you cribbing about having to load a dishwasher, arguing about who will empty the vacuum bag or fold the laundry when there are people dying because of lack of healthcare. You wonder why are you missing eating out or meeting friends when others don’t even have food to eat because their regular income has dried up,” she says.